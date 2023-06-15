Interbank dollar exchange rate rises to record Tk109

The interbank exchange rate for dollars rose from Tk108.70 to Tk109, a new record for the greenback's price in the current market.

According to central bank data, the American greenback traded at the lowest rate of Tk108.03 and highest rate of Tk109 on Wednesday (14 June).

Before that on 23 May, the dollar rate rose to TK108.75 and it was the highest price of dollars in the country's history in this interbank dollar market till Wednesday.

The rate at which one bank sells dollars to another bank is called the interbank exchange rate.

Earlier on 15 May, the dollar rate rose to Tk108.50 in interbank exchange.

On 7 May, the dollar rate rose to Tk108 in the interbank exchange.

Bankers said the interbank dollar rate has increased mainly due to the increase in remittance rates.

However, at present the remittance dollar rate is TK108.50, which means the interbank dollar rate has risen more than that.

On 31 May, the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (BAFEDA) increased the remittance dollar rate by Tk0.50 to Tk108.50.

Earlier, the dollar rate of remittance was Tk107 for about six months and then increased by TK1 to TK108, although several banks have brought remittances at higher rates in March.