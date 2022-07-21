Interbank exchange rate of dollar rises to Tk94.45

Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

Taka was devalued further by Tk0.50 against the US dollar to Tk94.45 on Thursday (21 July).

With the new rate, the Bangladesh Bank sold $70 million today, said the bank's spokesperson Serajul Islam while confirming the development to the media.

On Wednesday, the rate was Tk93.95 amid an ongoing crisis of the foreign currency owing to a soaring trade deficit and declining remittance inflows.

Taka has been devalued by 11.38% in a year with the exchange rate being Tk84.80 on 21 July the year before.