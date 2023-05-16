Interbank dollar rate rises to Tk108.50

Economy

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 09:17 pm

Related News

Interbank dollar rate rises to Tk108.50

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 09:17 pm
Interbank dollar rate rises to Tk108.50

Within a week, the interbank exchange rate for dollars rose from Tk108 to Tk108.50, which is the highest in the country's history.

The rate at which one bank sells dollars to another bank is called the interbank exchange rate.

According to central bank data, the dollar traded at the lowest rate of Tk107.26 and highest rate of Tk108.50 on Monday (16 May). 

Earlier on 7 May, the dollar rate rose to Tk108 in interbank exchange. This was the highest dollar rate in this market till day.

Bankers said the interbank dollar rate has increased mainly due to the increase in remittance rates. 

On 30 April, Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (BAFEDA) increased the remittance dollar rate by Tk1 to Tk108. 

Earlier, the dollar rate of remittance was Tk107 for about six months, although several banks have brought remittances with higher rates in March.

Since September last year, these two platforms of banks' managing directors have been fixing the dollar price for export proceeds and remittances.

According to senior officials at several banks, at the beginning of 2022, when there was no dollar crisis in the country, the interbank platform used to see an average daily transaction of $15-25 million.

However, as the dollar crisis intensified in the middle of last year, its interbank transactions started to decrease. Due to an obligation to trade dollars on the interbank platform at its selling rate from the reserves, the transactions almost stopped at one stage, they added.

Later in September, transactions on the interbank platform resumed after the central bank allowed banks to transact at a rate determined based on the rate for remittances.

Senior officials from several private banks, who wished to remain anonymous, have stated that even if the dollar rate of remittance is considered the base rate, it is still much lower than the active market rate. Although a maximum charge of Tk0.50 can be added to the remittance rate.

Besides, banks do not have enough dollars to sell. Due to the dollar crisis, they have reduced the opening of import letters of credit. So banks are now doing interbank dollar transactions on request from other banks. Currently, an average of $1.5-2 million is transacted on this platform every day.

Top News

interbank rate / Dollar rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A blend of Sultanate tradition and nature

11h | Habitat
Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

11h | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

2h | TBS Stories
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

4h | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

7h | TBS Stories
Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman