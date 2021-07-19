Inflation swells govt’s target in FY 2020-21

The average inflation of the fiscal year 2020-21 has crossed the government's desired target due to the persistent price rise of daily essentials in the country.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), average inflation was 5.56% in the last fiscal year while the government targeted to limit the inflation below 5.4%.

Before that in FY 2019-20, average inflation was 5.65%, stated a recent inflation report of June published on Sunday.

As per the BBS, inflation reached 5.64% in June, which is the highest in the past eight months.