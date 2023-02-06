Inflation eases further to 8.57% in January

Economy

TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 04:46 pm

The inflation rate has dropped to 8.57% in January, according to data provided by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

In December, the inflation rate was 8.71%, so the rate has decreased by 0.14 percentage points.

The overall inflation spiraled to 9.52% in August last year - the highest in a decade. The rate further decreased to 8.91% in October and continued dropping over the next few months.

Meanwhile, the food price index dropped to 7.76% in January from 7.91% in December. The price index for non-food items dropped to 9.84% in January from 9.96% in December.

