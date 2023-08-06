Inflation drops slightly to 9.69% in July

Inflation has decreased to 9.69% on a point-to-point basis for the month of July, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data.

The country had recorded an inflation rate of 9.74% in June.

Non-food inflation dropped to 9.47% in July, down from 9.60% in June.

However, food inflation experienced an increase to 9.76% in July, compared to 9.73% the previous month.

The country has been experiencing an inflation rate exceeding 9% since last March.

Meanwhile, the wage rate index climbed to 7.52% last month, marking an increase from June's 7.39%.