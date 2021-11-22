UN keen to work with FBCCI to improve working environment in industries

The United Nations has expressed interest in working with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) to improve the working environment in industries other than the garment sector.

"Bangladesh's ready-made garment sector has become one of the safest industries in the world through reforms. The United Nations wants to bring about such positive changes in the rest of the industry. That goal requires the involvement of the private sector. That's why the United Nations is keen to work with the country's top business body, the FBCCI, reads a press release issued by the trade body today.

In a courtesy call on FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin this afternoon, Tuomo Poutiainen, Country Director of ILO Bangladesh, spoke on the issue.

He also lauded the major reforms in the garment sector after Rana Plaza and the recent initiative by FBCCI and BIDA to inspect factories producing for the domestic market. The ILO Country Director thanked the FBCCI President for setting up the FBCCI Safety Council on the initiative of the present committee.

Tuomo Poutiainen thinks that it would be easier to improve the labor sector in Bangladesh if the FBCCI, along with the Bangladesh Employers Federation, the organisation representing the private sector in ILO Bangladesh, was sidelined.

At that time the president of BEF, Ardashir Kabir proposed to form two working groups in the two respective trade bodies. The groups will jointly review and finalise the draft work plan prepared by the ILO.

Meanwhile, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin welcomed the initiative taken by the United Nations through the ILO. He said 108 committees have already been formed under the initiative of FBCCI and BIDA who will initially inspect 500 factories. The FBCCI president said that the FBCCI experts would give their views on the matter after reviewing the draft work plan prepared by the ILO.

Also present on the occasion were FBCCI Vice President MA Momen, Md Amin Helaly, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque and FBCCI Safety Council Adviser Brig General (Retd) Abu Naeem Md Shahidullah.