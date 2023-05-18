Three-fourth of workers in light engineering sector are at mismatch with education and field of work: BIDS study

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 02:33 pm

A full-fledged light engineering industry consists of skilled craftsmen, a proper supply network, a workshop and a sales centre. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
A full-fledged light engineering industry consists of skilled craftsmen, a proper supply network, a workshop and a sales centre. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

About three-fourths of the workers in the light engineering and electronics sector are at a mismatch with their education and field of work, said a report by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS). 

The study was conducted among 123 light engineering firms and 100 electronics firms.        

Kazi Iqbal, senior research fellow and one of the key researchers who worked in the study, said, "Skill mismatch is higher in the sector, as well as under-education being also common."     

The study result was presented at the event "BIDS Research Almanac 2023" on Thursday (18 May).                             

According to the report, more than 60% of the workers in the field don't have sufficient education about the field                                       

Comments

