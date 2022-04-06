Tea auction begins in Chattogram on 25 April

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 07:54 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The tea auction for the new auction year 2022-23 will start on 25 April at Chattogram.

The Srimangal tea auction centre will host the second auction for this year on 27 April.

The country's two auction centres will host 68 auctions this auction year – 45 in Chattogram and 23 in Srimangal, according to a press release of the Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB), BTB public relations officer Razibul Hasan said.

The Tea Sales Coordination Committee, in a meeting held at Bangladesh Tea Board's conference room on Wednesday, took these decisions.  

BTB Chairman Major General Md Ashraful Islam, who presided over the meeting, said tea production and auction activities were normal in the country in the last auction year amid the Covid pandemic thanks to the proper implementation of various plans taken by the Tea Board and the sincere efforts of the tea industry stakeholders.

"With this, the demand and supply of tea were balanced with the increase in production as well as the sale. The price of tea also increased at auctions," he added 

He hoped that the tea market would remain stable in the 2022-23 auction year as well.

Bangladesh Tea Board Member (Finance & Commerce) Nazneen Kauser Chowdhury, Deputy Director (Commerce) Muhammad Madhul Kabir Chowdhury, Marketing Officer Ahsan Habib, Assistant Director (Commerce) Mohammad Abdullah Al Borhan, Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh Chairman Omar Hannan, Vice Chairman Md Iqbal Hossain, Bangladesh Tea Association (BTA) representatives Khorshedul Alam Qaderi and Md Rafiqul Karim, National Brokers Ltd Chairman M Saiful Islam, Directors of Tea Planters and Traders Association of Bangladesh (TPTAB) Abu Kausar Lablu and SMN Islam Munir were also present.

