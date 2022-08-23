SME Foundation to give SME Award 2022 to small, medium entrepreneurs

Industry

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 10:33 pm

Related News

SME Foundation to give SME Award 2022 to small, medium entrepreneurs

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 10:33 pm
SME Foundation to give SME Award 2022 to small, medium entrepreneurs

The SME Foundation will provide the "SME Award 2022" to micro, small and medium entrepreneurs at the opening ceremony of the National SME Product Fair to be held at the end of November, said the SME Foundation.

Every year, this award, which the foundation said is the highest award for small and medium entrepreneurs in Bangladesh, is given in different categories to recognise and encourage micro, small and medium entrepreneurs in the country. Crests, certificates and cash are given to award-winning entrepreneurs. The prime minister hands over the awards to the awardees.

Entrepreneurs involved in manufacturing or service businesses will be considered for the award. Entrepreneurs related to the trading business will not get this opportunity. Besides, a local start-up and a successful entrepreneur will be awarded special prizes.

The award will be given in eight categories: Best Micro Entrepreneur of the Year (Male), Best Micro Entrepreneur of the Year (Female), Best Small Entrepreneur of the Year (Male), Best Small Entrepreneur of the Year (Female), Best Medium Entrepreneur of the Year (Male), Best Medium Entrepreneur of the Year (Female), Start-up of the Year, and Special Entrepreneur Award.

Interested entrepreneurs can apply in any one of the mentioned categories. The application form can be filled in the prescribed form and sent along with the necessary documents to the email ([email protected]) or directly to the foundation office by 31 August 2022.

SME Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

22h | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

11h | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

42m | Videos
Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

1h | Videos
Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

5h | Videos
Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay