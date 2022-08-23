SME Foundation to give SME Award 2022 to small, medium entrepreneurs

The SME Foundation will provide the "SME Award 2022" to micro, small and medium entrepreneurs at the opening ceremony of the National SME Product Fair to be held at the end of November, said the SME Foundation.

Every year, this award, which the foundation said is the highest award for small and medium entrepreneurs in Bangladesh, is given in different categories to recognise and encourage micro, small and medium entrepreneurs in the country. Crests, certificates and cash are given to award-winning entrepreneurs. The prime minister hands over the awards to the awardees.

Entrepreneurs involved in manufacturing or service businesses will be considered for the award. Entrepreneurs related to the trading business will not get this opportunity. Besides, a local start-up and a successful entrepreneur will be awarded special prizes.

The award will be given in eight categories: Best Micro Entrepreneur of the Year (Male), Best Micro Entrepreneur of the Year (Female), Best Small Entrepreneur of the Year (Male), Best Small Entrepreneur of the Year (Female), Best Medium Entrepreneur of the Year (Male), Best Medium Entrepreneur of the Year (Female), Start-up of the Year, and Special Entrepreneur Award.

Interested entrepreneurs can apply in any one of the mentioned categories. The application form can be filled in the prescribed form and sent along with the necessary documents to the email ([email protected]) or directly to the foundation office by 31 August 2022.