Rejoinder and our reply

Saleh Steel Industries Ltd has said the report "Sealed-off Saleh Steel factory reopens defying instructions" published by The Business Standard (TBS) on 28 May 2023 was "false, misinformed and intentional".

In a rejoinder sent to TBS, the company said the report has harmed the company's reputation and goodwill as it was published without checking the fact of the reopening of the factory.

The company said after a mobile court of district administration sealed off its factory in the Nasirabad Industrial Area of Chattogram on 15 May, it filed a writ petition with the High Court on 17 May.

"Pending hearing of the Rule, the respondent Nos. 4 to 7 (Director of Department of Environment (DoE), Bangladesh Power Development Board, Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner land Chandagaon) are directed to reconnect/restore the electricity connection of the petitioner-company and to unlock and de-seal the factory premises of the petitioner company within 1 (one) week from the date of receipt of this order," reads the rejoinder.

"Thereafter, in compliance with the aforesaid order dated 17.05.2023 passed by the Hon'ble High Court Division, our company was reopened and started its operation," it added.

Our reply:

TBS reporter spoke with Zakir Hossain, the manager of Saleh Steel Industries Ltd, during the reporting process, but Zakir did not bring up the high court writ or the ruling.

The reporter also spoke with Masud Rana, the executive magistrate of the District Administration and Assistant Commissioner (land), who shut down the facility and punished it for air pollution. Masud Rana made no reference to the High Court's order.

The executive magistrate told TBS that the district administration requested the Department of Environment (DoE) to file a lawsuit against Saleh Steel Industries Ltd since the company continues to pollute the air in the city's Nasirabad area, endangering the health of the local population.

The reporter also spoke with DoE Chattogram officials who said nothing about a High Court order.

Because the factory manager of Saleh Steel Industries Ltd did not specify that the factory was opened in response to a High Court order, the reporter did not inquire about it, resulting in an unforeseen misunderstanding. We apologise for it.