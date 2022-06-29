Rawhide traders demand payment of arrears before Eid

Industry

Jahir Rayhan
29 June, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 11:00 am

Related News

Rawhide traders demand payment of arrears before Eid

According to the Department of Livestock, 1.1 crore animals are slaughtered during Eid-ul-Azha in the country on average

Jahir Rayhan
29 June, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 11:00 am
Workers are seen storing rawhide of the sacrificial animals in capital&#039;s Lalbagh area. Photo- Imtiaz Mahbub Mumit/TBS
Workers are seen storing rawhide of the sacrificial animals in capital's Lalbagh area. Photo- Imtiaz Mahbub Mumit/TBS

Hide and skin merchants have requested tannery owners to repay Tk150 crore, which they owe to the merchants, 15 days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Otherwise, rawhide collection at the field level will be hampered after Eid, they said.

If the amount is paid 15 days before Eid-ul-Azha, merchants will be able to preserve the rawhide properly. Besides, they can buy the salt needed to preserve the skin, and rent warehouses, said merchants. 

"Every year before Eid-ul-Azha, the banks give loans to tannery owners to buy raw hides. The owners pay 30%-50% of the arrears two or three days before Eid, and merchants have to work in a hurry. This time, we want the full amount," Bangladesh Hide and Skin Merchants Association General Secretary Tipu Sultan told TBS.

In 2019, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) took the initiative to settle a long-running dispute over the payment of arrears for the sale of raw hides, and merchants got some amount back.

Tipu Sultan further said it is disappointing that the full arrears have not been repaid even after the FBCCI's initiative. Out of 152 listed tanneries, 30-35 tanneries are in arrears. There are 194 listed merchants in the Posta area of Old Dhaka who are in a capital crisis, some of whom are even leaving this business.

Bangladesh Tanners Association President Shahin told TBS that there is no new arrears for the last two to three years. Many owners have trouble paying back the money they owed before, while many were affected by the relocation of tanneries from Hazaribagh to Savar Leather Industrial City. As a result, they cannot pay the arrears.

"This time we will be able to repay some money only when the bank pays the loan to buy hide," he added.

Merchants preserve raw hides with salt before selling them to tannery owners. Merchants in the Posta area said they collect hide from all over the country through representatives. They have to be paid a few days before the Eid. If tannery owners do not pay the arrears merchants will be in great hardship.

Merchants said it takes eight to nine kilograms of salt to preserve a medium-size cowhide. This time the price of salt is also increasing. If they get money quickly, they will be able to buy salt.

According to the Leather and Leather Products Development Policy 2019, about 250 million square feet of raw hides (hides and skins) are processed annually, of which cowhides are 63.98%, goat hides are 31.74%, buffalo hides are 2.23%, and sheep hides are 1 .05%.

The policy states that the industry is facing some problems at every stage from raw material collection to processing, which needs to be overcome in a coordinated manner.

According to the Department of Livestock, 1.1 crore animals are slaughtered during Eid-ul-Azha in the country on average, of which, 40-45 lakh cows and buffaloes. Almost 50% of the total leather collection is done on Eid-ul-Azha.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Raw Hides / Eid / Eid Al-Adha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

5m | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

1h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

22h | Panorama
Prashanta Kumar Banerjee. Sketch: TBS

'Public Asset Management Company can be an additional tool to curb bad loans'

23h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

WB to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next 5yrs

1h | Videos
Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

13h | Videos
After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

14h | Videos
Fuel for non-essential vehicles banned in Sri Lanka

Fuel for non-essential vehicles banned in Sri Lanka

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture