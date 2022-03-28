LafargeHolcim gets nod to resume aggregate business

Industry

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 07:34 pm

Related News

LafargeHolcim gets nod to resume aggregate business

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 07:34 pm
LafargeHolcim gets nod to resume aggregate business

After six months of legal battle, the industries ministry has allowed LafargeHolcim Bangladesh to resume its business of crushing and selling aggregates derived from limestones coming from its mines in the north-eastern Indian state of Meghalaya.

On Sunday, the ministry issued a letter to the multinational cement manufacturer, allowing it to produce and sell aggregates in the open market.

According to the letter, the permission will remain valid until the government finalises a policy on producing aggregates by crushing limestone.

After that, the company will need fresh permission under the policy, it added.

On this news, LafargeHolcim share prices surged 7.12% and grabbed the fifth position on the gainer table and secured the second position on the daily turnover chart as investors regained hopes for the company's sustainable growth.

On Monday, its shares closed at Tk76.70 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), which was Tk71.60 in the previous session.

In September last year, the ministry asked LafargeHolcim to stop the aggregates business as its inquiry committee had found the company crushing aggregates at an unapproved facility in Chhatak, Sunamganj.

The ministry launched its investigation based on complaints from local aggregates crushers and merchants arguing that LafargeHolcim was doing this business with an unfair advantage in taxes and duties.

In these circumstances, the company had filed a petition with the High Court against the ministry's order.

LafargeHolcim began crushing and selling aggregates in January 2021, and its profits began to soar with high margins in the construction commodity.

Analysts earlier told The Business Standard that their aggregates business was contributing to around one-fifth of LafargeHolcim's revenue and making up at least one-third of its profits for the first nine months of 2021.

In 2021, the cement maker's sales jumped by 27% year-on-year to Tk2,053 crore and the profit by 64% to Tk388 crore thanks to its aggregates business.

Riding on this growth, it had paid a 25% cash dividend for 2021, the highest since its inception in Bangladesh.

Rajesh K Surana had earlier said in a press release that 2021 had been an unprecedented year for everyone with so many external challenges.

"We are happy to deliver another year with record top-line improvement by 27% and net profit improvement by a staggering 64%," he added.

"We are moving into 2022 with the continued strong motivation and firmly on focus to achieve sustainable growth by further expanding our footprints in the building materials space as a unique solution and service provider," he added.

Economy / Top News

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh / LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited / LafargeHolcim Cement / aggregate business

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

7h | Panorama
Photo caption: How expensive is soybean oil now, after a continuous price hike for over a year? Photo: Mumit M

The tale of a ‘collaterally damaged’ people

9h | Analysis
Photo caption: In the near future, Wagely plans to promote financial literacy through SMS to teach workers how to manage money. Photo: Courtesy

Wagely: Helping workers manage money better

10h | Panorama
Moving ahead with 5G

Moving ahead with 5G

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Medicines made from poisonous plants

Medicines made from poisonous plants

7h | Videos
Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

7h | Videos
World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

23h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy