Form central authority to look after chemical sector: CPD

Industry

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 10:22 pm

Related News

Form central authority to look after chemical sector: CPD

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 10:22 pm
Form central authority to look after chemical sector: CPD

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has proposed formation of a central authority to oversee the effective functioning of the laws, rules, protocol and other related compliances of the country's chemical sector. 

The think-tank made the suggestion in a study titled "Industrial Safety Concerning Chemical and Hazardous Products Supply Chain: What lessons we learned from Chittagong ICD blast?" conducted in collaboration with Christian Aid. 

CPD's Research Director Khondaker Golam Moazzem unveiled the findings at a media brief at its Dhanmondi office in the capital on Wednesday.

According to the findings, the issue of proper compliance in the production, storage and transportation of chemical products in the country has not been given importance in the related laws and even though there are several agencies, the issue of close supervision is not given importance. This results in major accidents. 

For chemical production, storage and transportation, seven authorities – the National Board of Revenue, the customs authority, fire service department, environment department, factories inspection department, boiler authority and the Bangladesh Navy – are engaged for licencing, registration and certification. 

Khondaker Golam Moazzem said in his presentation, "The authorities concerned appear to be bypassing their due-diligence in ensuring compliances which caused the increasing risks in the hazardous chemicals international trade." 

"A central authority needs to monitor the effective functioning of the laws, rules, protocol and other related compliances," he added. 

According to CPD, there have been eight major accidents in the country's chemical sector in the last nine years. In the latest such incident, more than 50 people lost their lives in a chemical fire at the BM Depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda in June this year.

According to the think-tank, the owner of BM Container Depot was careless about safety. On the other hand, there was no monitoring there by any government agency.

The organisation sees major risks in the production, transportation and import-export of chemical products.

CPD Executive Director Fahmida Khatun said that due to regional and global demand, Bangladesh will gradually become the centre of industrialisation in the future. 

"That is why ensuring safety is an important part of industrialisation," she added.

Top News

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) / chemical industry / Chattogram BM Depot Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

4h | Videos
Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

5h | Videos
Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

5h | Videos
Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership