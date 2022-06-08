Commerce ministry organises training of trainers programme

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 03:54 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A project titled Export Competitiveness for Jobs (EC4J), under the Ministry of Commerce and financed by World Bank Group (WBG), has initiated a Training of Trainers (ToT) programme.

This training ensured (TOT) training on Environmental, Social and Quality (ESQ) of 23 batches under four targeted sectors- Leather Goods & Footwear, Tannery, Light Engineering and Plastics with regard to 7 specified subjects, reads a press release.

The training program was facilitated by E-Zone HRM Limited, monitored by Business Promotional Council (BPC) & organised by Export Competitiveness for Jobs (EC4J).

A total of 449 trainees participated at the training session from 187 institutions from around the country to enhance their understanding of ESQ compliance.

Among these trainees 396 were men and 53 women.

The trainees will receive certificate from B-ADVANCY, a UK based internationally acclaimed certifying authority.

The inauguration of Basic ESQ Training and ToT certificate giving ceremony took place at the InterContinental Dhaka, on 7 June.

The event was graced by the presence of associates from respective associations involved with the training program. The Chief Guest of the event was Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of Ministry of Commerce. Additonally, Md Jashim Uddin, president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Dandan Chen, operations manager Bangladesh, World Bank and Md Abdur Rahim Khan, additional secretary and coordinator BPC, Ministry of Commerce attended the event as special guest as well as shared their valuable insights.

In the ceremony designated representatives of the following associations: Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA), Leather goods And Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB), Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leather goods and Footwear Exporters' Association (BFLLFA) and Bangladesh Engineering Industry Owners' Association (BEIOA), Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA).

The participants from the ToT program will further conduct training as part of the continuance of Basic ESQ Training.

The Basic ESQ Training entails facilitation of 79 batches of training programme. Therefore, through this training E-Zone HRM Limited with support from EC4J and Industry associations will train as well as prepare 2370 ESQ subject matter specialist.

In addition to the ESQ ToT and Basic ESQ Training program, E-Zone HRM limited has recently completed specialised ESQ training for Export Competitiveness for Jobs (EC4J), where E-Zone HRM Limited has trained and prepared 429 professionals from 340 organisations operating in Plastic, Light Engineering, Leather Goods & Footwear and Tannery Industry.

In summary, E-Zone HRM Limited in cooperation with Export Competitiveness for Jobs (EC4J) project has trained and prepared 3,248 industry professionals from these four priority sectors.

