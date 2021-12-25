BSEC will provide full support to help SMEs grow, says its chairman

Industry

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 09:09 pm

Related News

BSEC will provide full support to help SMEs grow, says its chairman

The BSEC chairman said famous car maker Toyota requires 30,000-40,000 small parts to make a car and those parts are manufactured by SMEs

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 09:09 pm
BSEC will provide full support to help SMEs grow, says its chairman

Entrepreneurs in the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector needs adequate financial and logistic support as well as proper nurturing to grow, said BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, adding the securities regulator is ready to provide all sorts of support in this regard.

"Those who have a turnover of Tk10 crore in the SME sector today will one day surpass Tk500 crore business. That is why they need to be properly cared for with low-cost capital and other logistical support," said the BSEC chairman on Saturday at a seminar styled "Role of Capital Market on SME Sector", organised by a newspaper.

At present it is not possible for most of the companies in the SME sector to have a good accountant with the profit they make. Therefore, companies cannot keep their income and expenditure accounts properly documented, he observed, adding, "Considering this, we provide them with many facilities. We will give more if necessary."

Mentioning that SME boards have been set up on the bourses, he said SMEs can easily raise funds from there. But as investment in small firms is relatively more risky, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission does not allow general investors to invest in this sector.

Those who are qualified or wealthy investors have the capacity to take this risk, he added.

Explaining the importance of the SME sector, the BSEC chairman said famous car maker Toyota requires 30,000-40,000 small parts to make a car and those parts are manufactured by SMEs. "If Toyota itself manufactures these parts, prices of its cars will go up a lot."

"The US Company Tesla uses software to make electric cars, which is supplied by China-based SME companies. But due to the US-China trade tension, the supply of this software was stopped, which led to a halt in the company's car production."

Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon, president of the National Association of Small & Cottage Industries, said SMEs have been doing business for more than 30 years but there is no separate policy for this sector. Even these traders do not know how they will get financing or where their products will be sold, he added.

He, however, said there are many unscrupulous entrepreneurs in the SME sector as well, who embezzle money received from the government or banks. The best example of which is the government's EDF (Entrepreneur Development Fund), he continued.

Speaking on this issue, the BSEC chairman said the commission will take strict action against intentional defaulters or embezzlers.

Meanwhile, Sayedur Rahman, president of the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA), put forward four specific proposals for the development of SMEs.

He called for exempting SMEs from paying dividends for at least two years after enlistment, reducing tax and VAT rate to 5%, and relaxing eligibility criteria of eligible investors to increase the transactions of SME companies in the secondary market of the stock market.

The BSEC chairman said they will look into the matter. He, however, suggested that more seminars be organised on the bank loans and tax rates issues with the governor of the Bangladesh Bank and the chairman of the NBR.
 

Top News

BSEC / SME

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

10h | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

12h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

12h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

James Webb Telescope ready to make history

James Webb Telescope ready to make history

1h | Videos
Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

3h | Videos
Christmas Bangladesh

Christmas Bangladesh

6h | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one