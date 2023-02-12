BSCIC to create online database of SMEs in Jhenaidah

The Jhenaidah district office of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) will create a geographic information system (GIS) based online database of medium, small and cottage enterprises of the district.

BSCIC has taken the initiative under a programme of the government's a2i, said a press release.

In order to implement this programme, a discussion meeting was held in the district administration conference room on Sunday (12 February) under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Monira Begum.

A GIS-based online database will help BSCIC recommend organiations that can get incentives and other facilities given by the government.