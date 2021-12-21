Bashundhara sets up flour mill with 2,000MT daily capacity

Bashundhara Food and Beverage Limited has set up a new flour mill with a daily production capacity of 2,000 metric tonnes.

"We have inaugurated this new mill in the face of growing demand for flour and flour-based food. Including this new one, Bashundhara now has three flour mills," said Redwanur Rahman, general manager of Bashundhara Food and Beverages Limited.

"Earlier, the production capacity of our two mills was 2,150 metric tons per day, which has grown to 4,150 metric tons after the inauguration of the new unit," he added.

Alapala, a Turkish company, has provided machinery for this new Bashundhara flour mill. The company manufactures and supplies machinery worldwide.

According to a report published in world-grain.com, , the machinery and equipment for grain cleaning, milling, handling, and packaging at the new flour mill was supplied and set up by Alapala. The milling section consists of four units, each with 500 tons of daily wheat grinding capacity, to produce quality bakery flour for domestic consumption.

However, currently, City Group is the largest producer and marketer of consumer goods in Bangladesh. The company has mills with a daily production capacity of 6,350 metric tons. Then there is the Meghna Group which has a mill with a daily production capacity of 1,330 metric tons. This organisation is planning to build a new mill with a daily production capacity of 2,000 metric tons.

Notably, Bangladesh needs an average of 60-65 lakh tons of wheat every year. Less than a quarter of it is produced in the country while the rest is imported publicly and privately.