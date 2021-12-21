Bashundhara sets up flour mill with 2,000MT daily capacity

Industry

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 09:43 pm

Bashundhara sets up flour mill with 2,000MT daily capacity

With this new one, the company now has three flour mills

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 09:43 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Bashundhara Food and Beverage Limited has set up a new flour mill with a daily production capacity of 2,000 metric tonnes.

"We have inaugurated this new mill in the face of growing demand for flour and flour-based food. Including this new one, Bashundhara now has three flour mills," said Redwanur Rahman, general manager of Bashundhara Food and Beverages Limited.

"Earlier, the production capacity of our two mills was 2,150 metric tons per day, which has grown to 4,150 metric tons after the inauguration of the new unit," he added.

Alapala, a Turkish company, has provided machinery for this new Bashundhara flour mill. The company manufactures and supplies machinery worldwide.

According to a report published in world-grain.com, , the machinery and equipment for grain cleaning, milling, handling, and packaging at the new flour mill was supplied and set up by Alapala. The milling section consists of four units, each with 500 tons of daily wheat grinding capacity, to produce quality bakery flour for domestic consumption.

However, currently, City Group is the largest producer and marketer of consumer goods in Bangladesh. The company has mills with a daily production capacity of 6,350 metric tons. Then there is the Meghna Group which has a mill with a daily production capacity of 1,330 metric tons. This organisation is planning to build a new mill with a daily production capacity of 2,000 metric tons.

Notably, Bangladesh needs an average of 60-65 lakh tons of wheat every year. Less than a quarter of it is produced in the country while the rest is imported publicly and privately.

Economy / Top News

Bashundhara Food and Beverage Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

8h | Features
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

11h | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

12h | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

1h | Videos
In pandemic time local shippers added 32 vessels to fleet

In pandemic time local shippers added 32 vessels to fleet

1h | Videos
Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

1h | Videos
Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 