Increase utilisation of seaweed: SM Rezaul

Economy

TBS Report
03 June, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 09:32 pm

Increase utilisation of seaweed: SM Rezaul

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim placed emphasis on the utilisation and promotion of seaweed as it is a commercially important resource of the blue economy which has huge demand globally.

"We need to utilise seaweed as it is helpful for meeting nutritional demand, increase body resistance capacity, and helps make foods more delicious. There is a huge demand for it in various countries in the world as they understand the importance of seaweed," the minister said at the inauguration of the Seaweed Fair at the Parjatan Holiday Complex in Kuakata on Friday, organised by the Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI).

Mentioning Kuakata as a major source area for seaweed, Rezaul Karim suggested educating the relevant authorities of hotels and motels in Kuakata about seaweed.

"Seaweed is one of the major resources of the blue economy as it is used in multiple industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. We can strengthen our economy by utilising it," he said, adding: there is a big export market for seaweed and we want to capture that market.

Seaweed

