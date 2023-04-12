Incomes grow, but inequality widens

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 03:05 pm
12 April, 2023

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

The rich may have gotten richer at a faster rate than the poor have seen an increase in their income.

According to the latest "Household Income and Expenditure Survey -2022" released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the average monthly household income in Bangladesh rose to Tk 32,422 in 2022, a rise of more than 102% compared to the last survey conducted six years ago in 2016.

In 2016, the average monthly income was Tk 15,988, which was a rise from Tk11,479 in 2010.

While the income rise is positive, it may not have been shared across the board.

The Gini coefficient – which measures income inequality – rose to 0.499 in 2022, up from 0.482 in 2016 and 0.458 in 2010.

This means that inequality has only risen in the country. Those at the bottom now own less than they used to.

A Gini index of 0 represents perfect equality, while an index of 1 implies perfect inequality.

Consumption-related Gini coefficient was 0.334 last year, an increase from 0.324 in 2016 and 0.321 in 2010, the BBS data shows..

This means, inequality and consumption inequality have both risen.

Data from 2021 showed that the income share of the bottom 40% of people was 21%, and for the richest 10% it was 27%.

More startling, the World Inequality Report 2022, by the World Inequality Lab of Paris, showed that only 1% of Bangladesh's population held 16.3% of the total national income in 2021 and the bottom half 17.%.

On a more optimistic note, despite raging inflation, the rise of energy prices and the adverse effects of the pandemic, the poverty rate in Bangladesh declined by 5.6 percentage points in six years, the latest data shows.

At present the country's poverty rate is 18.7%.

Presently, the extreme poverty rate in the country stands at 5.6%.

