Imports slow in June

Economy

Jebun Nesa Alo
25 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 10:28 pm

Related News

Imports slow in June

Jebun Nesa Alo
25 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 10:28 pm

Imports slowed down in June after the Bangladesh Bank tightened the rules for opening LCs (Letters of Credit) for luxury items as part of its efforts to shore up foreign exchange reserves.

In June, LC settlements declined by over 6% month-on-month and the trend continued in July, according to data from the central bank.

The LC settlement value was $6.79 billion in June – the lowest in the past nine months.

Moreover, the value of LC opening was lower than that of settlements in June, which shows that imports are declining gradually.

The value of LCs opened in June were valued at $6.60 billion while the figure was always higher than the settlements in the last nine months, according to the central bank data. 

In the first week of July, LC opening and settlement values both decreased month-on-month.

LC opening fell significantly after the Bangladesh Bank increased LC margin of luxury goods, said a senior executive at one of the largest private banks in the country.

On the condition of anonymity, he said his bank usually opens LCs worth $400 million-$450 million in a month, which came down to $200 million in June as imports of luxury goods have been stopped.

Moreover, banks are shying away from opening import LCs owing to dollar shortage, which also contributed to a decline in imports, he added.

Many banks are counting losses in import LC payments as they are having to buy dollars at Tk103 to Tk105 from money exchange houses but are selling to importers at lower or same prices due to the central bank's instruction to keep the LC rate low, he also said.

Although imports declined, the dollar crisis is still prevailing in the market due to a low inflow of foreign currency.

The dollar rate in the kerb market went up to Tk105 on Sunday when LC settlements for imports were Tk102-Tk103, according to banks.

The Bangladesh Bank continued its intervention by selling dollars and devaluing Taka to reduce volatility.

The Taka has lost its value by Tk5.70 in one and a half months since June.

The interbank exchange rate increased to Tk94.70 per dollar in July when it was Tk89 at the beginning of June.

The foreign exchange reserve experienced a sharp fall by $6.7 billion in just 20 days of July.

The country's reserves, which stood at $46.39 billion at the end of June, came down to $39.67 billion on 20 July, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

The dollar crisis is not going to end soon as exporters see a sharp fall in orders from Europe and western countries amid rising global inflation.

Sharing experiences with The Business Standard, a garment accessories exporter said he has been experiencing a sharp decline in export orders in recent months.

Most garment factories are getting orders less than 30% of their capacity as record inflation rates across Europe and the US make consumers less willing to loosen their purse strings for new outfits and fashion accessories, according to industry insiders.

Remittance, another source of foreign currency, also remained downward, registering a 15% negative growth in the just-concluded fiscal year compared to the fiscal 2020-21.

Bangladesh's remittance earnings have been projected to increase by about 2% in 2022 by the World Bank in its recent Migration and Development Brief.

The report mentions that food inflation – driven by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War – in the Gulf countries is inevitable and will dampen South Asian migrants' remitting potential in 2022 and 2023.

Top News

Import

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

10h | Brands
ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

11h | Brands
Accessories to boost your office productivity

Accessories to boost your office productivity

11h | Brands
Khan Sarwar Murshid and Nurjahan Murshid. Photo: Courtesy

Uttarsury: Remembering the ideals, and the people, that brought us here

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dollar price reaches record Tk105 in open market

Dollar price reaches record Tk105 in open market

1h | Videos
Ukraine forces advancing to Kherson

Ukraine forces advancing to Kherson

4h | Videos
Rice production in Dinajpur likely to decrease for drought

Rice production in Dinajpur likely to decrease for drought

6h | Videos
Photo: TBS

How is FC Barcelona tackling its financial crisis

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case