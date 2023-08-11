Imports up at Jashore's Noapara port despite inadequate infrastructure

Monowar Ahmed
11 August, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 01:01 pm

Imports up at Jashore's Noapara port despite inadequate infrastructure

6.92 lakh tonnes of goods imported through the river port in FY23

File Photo

Calls from traders to develop the infrastructure of Noapara river port along the River Bhairab in Jashore still remain unheeded despite an upward trend in the growth of export volume through the port over the years.

According to port sources, in FY23, 6.92 lakh tonnes of goods arrived at the port through 1,584 ships, earning it revenue of Tk2.42 crore.

In FY22, the port witnessed the arrival of 1,375 ships, carrying a total of 5.90 lakh tonnes of import items and garnering revenue to the tune of Tk2.40 crore.

In FY21 and FY20, the volume of imports was 5.38 lakh tonnes and 11.50 lakh tonnes respectively.

The items imported through this river port are mainly fertilisers, cement, coal and wheat.

However, traders complain that though the government collects crores of taka as revenue from the port every year, they are deprived of all kinds of facilities as the port lacks the necessary infrastructure even after one and a half decades since its establishment.

Aditya Majumder, an importer of fertilisers and food grains, told The Business Standard, "We are constantly facing difficulties due to a lack of key walls to prevent river erosion, ladders and roads required for the loading and unloading of goods from barges and cargo, and parking yards for cargo trucks. We are compelled to build ghats on our own.

"Noapara river port is not being developed though more ships are now coming to this port. We are paying taxes but not getting any facilities."

Currently, eight jetties and one pontoon in the port, which were constructed for clearing goods after importation, remain unused. Traders said that it takes more time and costs higher for labor due to the distance of the jetties from the river bank. 

Shah Jalal Hossain, general secretary of Noapara fertiliser and food grain traders' association, said, "Trade and commerce in Noapara has expanded, centering on the River Bhairab. We are paying taxes properly. But there is no development of the river port. Even small ships cannot anchor at the port."

Echoing the same, Mizanur Rahman, an importer and former president of Jashore Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said, "Every year the import of goods through this port is increasing, but the traders are not getting the facilities accordingly. It is necessary to increase the scope and facilities by dredging the river."

However, Deputy Director of the Noapara river port Masud Parvez told TBS, "At a cost of Tk44 crores, 30 lakh cubic metres of dredging work was done in a 37km area of the port last year. Now the government is earning around Tk4 crores of revenue annually from the port."

"We are constantly working to make it easier for traders to ship products," he added.

According to port sources, various factories, including of jute, fertiliser, cement and rice, power plants, ghats and warehouses, have been established on most of the total of 51.55 acres of land on the banks of the River Bhairab.

