Import of six Ramadan essentials to be eased

Economy

TBS Report
03 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 09:25 pm

Zero LC margin to be asked for some Ramadan essentials

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The government has decided to write to the Bangladesh Bank to ease the import process for six essential commodities that witness heightened demand around the month of Ramadan.

The Ministry of Commerce is expected to issue the letter on Thursday to facilitate the import of chickpeas, pulses, dates, edible oil, sugar, and onion by allowing a discounted or zero LC margin.

The move is aimed at keeping the supply flowing during the fasting month amid the ongoing dollar crisis. The month of Ramadan will start from early March.

"We will write a letter to the Bangladesh Bank to ensure that there is no shortage of dollars in the import of these six products," Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh told the media after a meeting on the market situation of Ramadan.

He said they will ask for a zero LC margin for the import of some products.

"For many products, the monthly demand doubles during Ramadan. To meet this increased demand, discussions were held with importers, traders, officials of the central bank, and NBR," he said.

While the meeting addressed the persistent supply crisis of sugar over the past 7-8 months, it was affirmed that stocks and upcoming imports for other products are expected to remain normal, said the secretary.

He added, "Date importers are asking for a reduction in duty and assessment value, and we'll discuss this with the NBR. Some products are at the port but facing delays in release; we'll coordinate with customs for a speedy clearance."

He noted challenges in sugar imports due to halted exports from India and obstacles from Brazil, causing delays in ship arrivals. Onions are expected to see a good supply with new shipments, and India may resume exports.

The oil supply is currently robust, with more expected in the coming two months, the secretary further said.

