How expats' money reshaping lives in villages

Rows of brick houses line the narrow, winding roads of the village. An occasional duplex building breaks the monotony. Paddy fields stretch out on all sides. In some places, houses have been built on both sides of the road, taking over lands that were once ponds or paddy fields.

This is the current scene in South Mahini village in Cumilla's Nangalkot upazila, unrecognisable from a few decades ago.

The village elders say the remittances sent by expatriates have transformed this village of about 6,000 people. Located in Ward 2 of Raykot North union of the upazila, this village has 1,732 voters, of whom at least 500 are expatriates, mostly in Middle-Eastern countries.

It is not just South Mahini, but every union in the entire upazila that has seen such a transformation. The money sent by expatriates has increased the purchasing power several fold of the low-income families in the area which has also transformed education, health, entertainment and other socio-economic indicators.

According to the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training, Cumilla ranks third nationally in terms of remittance inflows, trailing behind Dhaka and Chattogram. But, Cumilla is in the lead for the highest number of expatriates.

More than 12.64 lakh people from the district have migrated for work in the past two decades. Feni, one of the top 12 districts on the list, has seen an estimated 300,000 people migrate for work since 2004.

The foreign money flow has fueled investments within the village, leading to growth in various industries. For example, Cumilla's Mahini Bazar houses Islam and Sons, the largest dealer of BSRM, a leading national steel producer.

Local businesses report a boom in building constructions by former and current expatriate residents.

Kamal Hossain, the eldest son of Mohammad Ishak of South Mahini, is an example of how jobs abroad have transformed lives.

He went to Kuwait before the devastating flood of 1988, when he was just 19. He worked as a cleaner there.

Kamal swiftly earned the trust of his employer, who subsequently granted him approval for 100 visas. With these visas, Kamal helped his brothers, relatives, and neighbours migrate to Kuwait with jobs.

Among Mohammad Ishak's six sons, the middle child Jamal went to Italy from Kuwait. Later, he helped his other brothers and their families to move to Italy one by one. They are working in various professions and some have even set up businesses.

Meanwhile, during his time overseas, Kamal invested in a two-storey market in the village's Shantir Bazar. The market, which started with just three thatched houses in 1982, is now about a kilometre-long bustling trade hub.

Today, the market has 257 shops, including 15 showrooms for various products, hardware stores, a diagnostic centre, pharmacies, and an agent bank branch.

Kamal's life story parallels the village's transformation. From a humble tin-shed house, his family now resides in luxurious duplexes and owns many acres of land. Their ongoing construction projects and additional properties in the capital further showcase their financial success.

Furthermore, at least 18 of his distant relatives currently work abroad, contributing to the village's prosperity. Their success is evident in the numerous brick houses that have sprung up across the village.

While the owners of these houses live abroad and come for a visit for a few days every year, the homes remain vacant throughout the rest of the time. This photo was taken in Mahini village, located in Cumilla’s Nangalkot upazila, yesterday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

South Mahini's first migrant worker

The trailblazer who started the dawn of migration in South Mahini is a man named Nurul Haque. In 1973, predating the official labour migration programmes, he ventured to Saudi Arabia as a head waiter for a British catering company.

"Back then the exchange rate was Tk4.1 per riyal. My salary of 800 riyals was a significant sum, equivalent to Tk3,200," Nurul, now 75, reminisced at a village tea shop.

He described the time when Bangladeshi migration to Saudi Arabia had just started.

"There were hardly any Bangladeshis there. The official process had not begun yet. A few individuals who went for Hajj or Umrah secured work visas, but these were few," he said.

Nurul spent over a decade abroad working with dedication and industriousness.

"Upon returning home in 1986, my priority was to secure my family's future. I lost my father when I was born and I struggled to go to school. We had no land or property. My earnings abroad allowed me to buy land, build a house, and educate my children. I also had to take care of my elderly mother," he said.

Nurul's pioneering journey paved the way for others in South Mahini. He became the village's first migrant worker, and his success story inspired many to follow in his footsteps.

"I also helped my relatives go abroad," Nurul continued. "My nephews and brothers-in-law are now in Ireland, having started their journey in Malaysia."

He highlighted the transformative power of migration.

"Working together, anything is possible. Without overseas work, our country would not be as developed. The goal was to ensure everyone had work, food, and dignity. We thought not just for ourselves, but for everyone and the nation.

"Going abroad opened my eyes to development. Our country's progress brings immense pride. Sanitary latrines and attached bathrooms are now commonplace. We have moved from an uncivilised world to a civilised one," he added.

Nurul's nephew Shafiqur Rahman also worked in Saudi Arabia for nearly two decades, earning an average of 2,000 riyals a month.

"With my earnings of around Tk48 lakh, I built houses, covered family expenses, bought land, and sent my children abroad. My first brick house, a four-room structure, cost about Tk3.5 lakh in 2000," said Shafiqur.

Shafiqur attributes the development to hard work. "We, the hardworking people, are behind this change. We only had basic education, but all our children are graduates because we could pay their tuition."

A secluded duplex villa at Raykot in Cumilla’s Nangalkot upazila. Owners of this magnificent house currently live abroad. The photo was taken yesterday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Land prices in regions with high expatriates surge

Similar to Cumilla's Nangalkot, land prices in Munshiganj's Tongibari and Feni's Dagonbhuiyan upazilas, regions with significant expatriate populations, have witnessed a dramatic rise highlighting the transformative power of remittances.

This trend is evident when compared to districts with fewer expatriates.

For instance, agricultural land in Raykot North union of Cumilla costs Tk2 lakh per decimal, while the price falls to Tk35,000-40,000 in Syedpur union of Bogura's Shibganj upazila.

The influx of cash from expatriates has even pushed land prices in some district towns beyond those of Dhaka. Land in the heart of Feni town now exceeds Tk1 crore per decimal, surpassing prices in the Mirpur, Bosila, and Satarkul areas of Dhaka, where land can be found for less than Tk50 lakh per decimal.

This trend is exemplified by the case of Abdul Halim, a resident of Kharghar village in Raykot North union. In 1995, he purchased 2.5 decimals of land near his village's primary school for Tk4,700. In 2018, an expatriate working in Dubai, Nurul Afser, purchased the land from Halim for Tk14.5 lakh, marking a nearly 298-fold increase in price.

Similarly, agricultural land in the same village sold for Tk40,000 per decimal in 2019 has risen to around Tk2 lakh in 2024.

Locals attribute the rapid land price hike to the abundance of cash readily available to expatriates, their preference for land as a secure investment, and the competition among buyers.

Md Tusar, owner of Moulavi Feed in the local Shantir Bazar, told The Business Standard that land near his shop, purchased in 2013 for Tk4.4 lakh per decimal, is now valued at Tk15 lakh. Notably, land in the heart of the market is even more expensive, fetching prices exceeding Tk30 lakh per decimal.

Expatriates drive up housing demand

The desire for improved education and amenities is prompting many expatriates to relocate from villages to district towns and nearby cities like Cumilla and Feni. This influx is contributing to a rise in land prices that rivals some areas of the capital.

Local sources report that expatriate families, teachers, and entrepreneurs are the primary occupants of newly built homes and rental properties in Cumilla.

Sohel Rana, a Cumilla city journalist, said, "The Cumilla City Corporation area boasts residential buildings and markets ranging from six to twelve floors. Expatriates are the major clientele for these housing projects where land prices average Tk40 lakh per decimal."

The Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh branch in Cumilla confirms this surge in development.

According to their data, 40 developer companies have constructed over 500 multi-storey buildings across 20 housing estates in the past decade, in addition to those lining the city's streets.

Cumilla currently boasts over 5,000 high-rise and low-rise buildings, with more than 300 exceeding 10 floors, and expatriate families account for 70% of flat buyers.

Mahmud Hossain, investment partner at Swarnakuti Housing Company, confirms this. "We manage 38 housing projects in Cumilla, with 27 currently under construction and four awaiting handover. Expatriates make up the majority of our buyers."

Feni is experiencing a similar trend. Land bordering Feni Municipality fetches a minimum of Tk5 lakh per decimal, while prices in the heart of the town, along the Trunk Road, can reach as high as Tk2 crore per decimal.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Remittances fuel economic activity

The economic impact of remittances extends beyond land prices in these areas. A surge in construction activity has opened new avenues for various industries.

Brick kilns have flourished to meet the demand for building materials, and businesses like Islam and Sons, a top BSRM dealer, report an 80% customer base of expatriates.

Kabir Ahmed, a co-owner of Islam and Sons, talks of the dramatic rise, saying, "Construction work goes on throughout the year. Sales two decades ago were less than 20% of what they are today."

BSRM Chief Financial Officer Shekhar Ranjan Kar told TBS, "We have only one dealer in Nangalkot upazila, Islam and Sons, which sells 1,700 to 2,000 tonnes of steel a month."

This development boom extends beyond construction materials. Local markets boast various fashion showrooms, reflecting changing consumer preferences.

Notably, each market now features branches and sub-branches of various banks, providing convenient access to financial services.

The social landscape is also evolving. Beautifully tiled mosques have been built in many neighbourhoods, and private hospitals and diagnostic centres are emerging at the upazila level, catering to those seeking more convenient healthcare options.

For instance, Dagonbhuiyan upazila of Feni has at least 17 private clinics, diagnostic centres and hospitals. In contrast, the country's largest upazila, Shamnagar of Satkhira, has 14 private hospitals and clinics.

Darkness under the lamp

The influx of remittances, while improving the lives of many, has also worsened existing inequalities. Those unable to migrate for work often struggle to keep pace with their wealthier neighbours.

The story of the Alabox Haji Bari family at Sikanderpur in Feni's Dagonbhuiyan is one of this disparity. Four brothers inherited a shared property, but only the eldest, Nur Nabi, who migrated to Oman, achieved a notable financial solvency. He was able to send his son to Dubai and build a comfortable home for his family.

In contrast, his younger brothers, Dulal and Kalam, remained in the village. They rely on daily labour, rickshaw driving, and odd jobs to make ends meet. Unlike their brother, they have not been able to improve their living conditions, afford quality education for their children, or access proper healthcare.

Similar situations exist throughout these communities. While migration has propelled some families to a higher socio-economic status, those left behind often grapple with challenges in areas like housing, education, and healthcare.

Currently, the children of expatriates are predominantly enrolled in local kindergartens rather than public primary schools, with some also attending madrasas.

Fazlur Rahman, a Saudi Arab expatriate from Sikanderpur village, was one of seven brothers. All of them attended Mohammadpur Government Primary School in the neighbouring village. However, none of the third generation of this family has attended a government primary school; instead, they have all completed their primary education at the local MGB Kindergarten.

Fazlur Rahman's elder son, Sohanur Rahman, enrolled in a high school near their home. Currently, he is studying in 7th grade at Dagonbhuiyan Academy located in the Sadar upazila.

"I enrolled my son there as the upazila town school offers better education compared to the village school. However, we ended up at a high school in the village. Our parents could not afford to send us to better schools, but now we can afford it," Fazlur Rahman told TBS. A trend among expatriates is to donate money to mosques and madrasas. This phenomenon is cited by many as one of the reasons for the growth of madrasas in both villages and towns. This trend is driven in part by the declining enrollment in government primary schools as families of expats increasingly choose private KG schools or cadet madrasas for their children. According to Jamal Uddin, a local UP member, Ramnagar union is full of families with expat members. Over 300 people from Sekanderpur village alone work abroad primarily in the Middle East.

Remittances reduce poverty, boost rural economies: Study

A recent study by the Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) sheds light on the positive correlation between labour migration, poverty reduction, and development in Bangladesh.

The research, titled "Impact of Migration on Transformation to Sustainability: Poverty and Development in Bangladesh," is based on three surveys conducted across 20 rural districts in 2014, 2017, and 2020.

The districts were chosen for their varying levels of migration prevalence, and researchers interviewed families of non-migrants, internal migrants, and those receiving remittances.

The findings reveal a significant decline in poverty among remittance-receiving families. The poverty rate among 1,565 remittance-receiving families has reduced from 10.9% in 2014 to 6% in 2020.

Professor Tasneem Siddiqui, founding chair of RMMRU and editor of the research e-book, said, "It is hard to quantify but the contribution of successful migrants in the country's rural economy is huge. Remittance-receiving families have higher purchasing power and spend more consumer goods than others. It helps local markets flourish."

According to the e-book, remittance-receiving families fare better compared to non-migrant and internal migrant families when it comes to using agricultural equipment such as irrigation pumps, power tillers and tractors.

For example, 25% of remittance-receiving families use irrigation pumps compared to 24% of non-migrant families and 19% of internal migrant families in 2020.

That year, 47% of the remittance-receiving families were involved in poultry farming, 28% in animal rearing, and 6% in aquaculture.

Besides, 1.4% of remittance-receiving families were involved in local enterprises such as textile units, spice mills, sawmills, hotels and restaurants.

Moreover, 8% of them invested in transportation, such as rickshaws, microbuses and trucks, while 12% bought shops in different locations.

"Remittance is also an important part of sustainable agricultural production as rural remittance-receiving families spend significant amounts on irrigation," said Tasneem.

However, it cannot be said that every migrant family is doing equally well in terms of economic progress as there are instances of "failed migration", the professor added.

Remittance inflow affects education in Munshiganj

Abdullahpur union of Munshiganj's Tongibari upazila boasts a significant expatriate population. With over 125-130 residents currently working abroad, locals claimed that the union is culturally and economically advanced compared to its neighbours.

Residents like Mohammad Shahim Bepari, whose brother worked in Korea for two decades, credit remittances to the better living standards and education.

Shahim, a successful businessman, highlights the positive influence on girls' education, "Expatriate youth often express regret about their lack of education and make sure their sisters get the opportunity they missed."

This trend appears to be reflected in Abdullahpur High School's class seven enrollment, where girls outnumber boys by a significant margin (50 girls to 38 boys).

Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, founder of a local preparatory school, further emphasised the economic impact of remittances. He noted a rise in disposable income, allowing families to afford higher tuition fees and provide children with spending money.

His school boasts a 60% female enrollment rate and charges tuition fees unimaginable in the past.

"There are now a significant number of expatriates in Abdullahpur who can afford to spend Tk5,000-7,000 per month for their children," he added.

Shops selling luxuries like expensive snacks and household items shows off the newfound affluence there.

However, Iqbal expressed concern about a potential decline in boys' education. He observed a trend of boys dropping out of school after the age of fifteen to pursue vocational training or language courses in preparation for overseas work.

He said, "The boys' literacy rate is decreasing. Those who can go abroad get the golden goose, those who cannot get frustrated and turn to drugs."

Locals of this area lean towards Asian countries like Korea and Japan for migration. The Bepari family is one such.

All four of Sheru Bepari's sons live in South Korea. Their Korean-style home in Abdullahpur Ward No 3, built with remittance earnings, showcases the financial rewards of migration.

Sheru's eldest son Ripon Bepari, now back in the country, confirmed that the house costs over Tk1 crore and boasts modern amenities. His sons have also migrated following in their father's footsteps.

A recent Korean-returnee Obaidul Haq Kotwal observed a rise in living standards.

"Social norms have also changed. In our time, we used to make garlands with yellow marigolds from home and bring them to school for Martyrs Day. Now expensive bouquets are commonly available in the market. I also bought one for my daughter," he said.

Mohiuddin Chaiyal, a local agent facilitating migration for four decades, presented a strong economic argument for migration.

Downplaying the value of higher education for those lacking academic aptitude he highlighted the financial benefits of technical skills and language proficiency abroad.

He cited minimum salaries of Tk2.5 lakh in Korea and Tk3 lakh in the US, promoting migration as a readily accessible path to prosperity. Mohiuddin also highlighted the established network of Abdullahpur expatriates who can assist newcomers in finding work.

MA Didar, a former migrant worker who established a Korean language learning centre, reinforces the cultural focus on migration.

Having spent nearly 15 years in Korea, Didar returned to Bangladesh and established a successful language school. He actively encourages local youth to prioritise language acquisition for securing work abroad.

South Korea is now a golden goose for expats. Getting a Grade-7 visa means you will get citizenship soon. As a result, wage discrimination between Koreans and expatriates is eliminated. Earning Tk2.5 lakh a month is easy.

"Several students of my institution have scored 190 out of 200. One or two persons from our area are now going to Korea every two months. If you start trying after SSC, you can go abroad after passing HSC. Within two and a half years of going abroad, many can build houses. Isn't that good?" he added.

Meanwhile, a local with several expatriate relatives, Shahim Bepari offered a more nuanced perspective.

He said, "Those who go to Asian countries are the ones who develop the area. They improve their own homes and neighbourhoods and donate to local schools, mosques, and madrasas. They send almost all of their income back to the country."

"And those who go to Europe and America, with few exceptions, spend their lives there. The cost of living in developed countries is also much higher. If you earn Tk3 lakh, one and a half to Tk2 lakh is spent on food and accommodation. Most of the rest of the money is saved for buying a car or a house," he added.