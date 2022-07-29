Hilsa remains costly despite ample supply, vegetable prices stable

The prices of hilsa, a popular and sought-after fish among Bengalis, are still relatively high despite adequate supply in the capital's kitchen markets.

The vegetable and meat markets, however, remain stable, except for the rice market. The prices of rice are still not coming down even after import permission from the government.

Visiting Karwan Bazar, Hatirpool, Moghbazar and Nayatola Bazar in the capital on Friday, the fish markets were seen full of hilsa.

Since the fishing ban was lifted on 24 July, the supply of this delicious fish has increased sharply. A 1kg hilsa is selling for Tk1,000, and a 1.4kg hilsa for Tk1,400.

Hilsas weighing about 500 to 800 grams are selling for Tk700-800. However, prices of hilsa caught in the sea are slightly lower than those caught in rivers.

According to traders, the price of hilsa has decreased by Tk200 to 400 per kg following the withdrawal of the marine fishing ban and the price will decrease further.

Mohammad Maruf, a fish seller at Karwan Bazar, told The Business Standard (TBS) that more hilsa is coming in from Barishal, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, and Noakhali districts.

"Earlier I used to sell hilsa weighing 1.2 kg for Tk1,700-1,800, now the price is hovering around Tk1,400," he said.

"The number of hilsa buyers in the market has also jumped. Today, I have sold 100 kg of hilsa. As the supply increases further, the price will go down," Maruf said.

Abdul Matin, a buyer from Mirpur, bought about 6 kg of hilsa fish, weighing about 1.3 kg each, at the rate of Tk1,250 per kg from Karwan Bazar.

"I came to the market immediately after hearing that the price has dropped a bit. The market is full of hilsa now, but the sellers are not slashing the price as we expected," Matin said.

Even though the price has decreased a little, the hilsa remains beyond the reach of low-income people.

Dulal Mia, a rickshaw-puller in Karwan Bazar, said, "I earn Tk400-500 per day and hardly manage a family of four with that money. We cannot afford to buy hilsa. Instead, we buy Chandana Hilsa (Scientific name: Tenualosa toli) at a low price to get a taste of real hilsa."

Rice prices remain high even after import permission

The government's decision to allow private rice imports did little to stabilise the market.

Ali Hossain, a salesperson at Yasin General Store in Karwan Bazar, said the price of miniket rice variety has increased by Tk1 per kg to Tk70.

Coarse rice BR-28 is selling for Tk52 in the market. Among fine rice, the Nazirshail variety is selling for Tk60 to Tk82, depending on the quality.

The prices of green chilli, which suddenly soared before Eid, are still high and selling for Tk180 per kg.

Vegetable prices did not change much in the last week. Amid adequate supply, the prices of most vegetables are varying between Tk25 and Tk45 per kg.

Mohammad Pikul, a vegetable seller in the Moghbazar area, said, "The sales of vegetables are not high compared to the low prices. I used to sell 5-6 mounds of vegetables before Eid, which now stands at 3-4 mounds."

"We are selling pointed gourd for Tk40 a kg, eggplant for Tk50, papaya for Tk30. There has been a lot of damage to the green pepper fields due to floods, triggering a price surge," said Pikul.

Meanwhile, chicken and eggs are being sold at last week's prices. Broiler chicken is selling for Tk155-160 per kg and Pakistani cock chicken Tk270-280 per kg. A dozen farm chicken eggs are selling for Tk120.

Sohel Hossain, who came to Karwan Bazar from the Manipuripara area of the capital, said, "I have cut back on purchasing essential commodities. The products I used to buy for Tk1,000 a year ago, now cost Tk1,500. My income has not gotten up and I am struggling to get by at the market."

