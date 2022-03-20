High commodity prices, inflation to cause further inequality: CPD

The struggles faced by the country's poor and low-income group – which began with the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020 – have now worsened by the rampant rise of the prices of essentials commodities.

The pressure of price hikes and inflation will further increase inequality in Bangladesh as a portion of the population keeps grappling with their limited budgets and resources, observed a report prepared under CPD's Independent Review of Bangladesh's Development (IRBD) on Sunday.

As per CPD findings, prices of essential items such as rice, flour, eggs, edible oil, beef, sugar, onions, milk (both powder and liquid) etc. are substantially higher in Bangladesh when compared to the global market.

The civil society think-tank commented that there is a tendency in the country to blame external factors for high prices even if certain commodities do not have any connections with the global demand.

Shedding light on the volatile crude oil market, CPD suggested the government to make advance purchases to mitigate economic pressure as it believes that making deals when global prices are high will add greater stress on the country, given the shrinking fiscal space.

CPD, during today's (20 March) press briefing in Dhaka, made various recommendations for a swift and sustainable post-Covid economic recovery of Bangladesh.

The recommendations are as follows –