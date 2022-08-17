Guidelines issued to save power in govt offices 

Economy

TBS Report 
17 August, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 05:34 pm

Guidelines issued to save power in govt offices 

The government has issued a set of guidelines to ensure cost-effective use of electricity in government offices to deal with power and energy crisis. 

The instructions issued Wednesday (17 August) in a government gezzette as part of austerity measures include using LED lights to save electricity and suitable colours on the walls to increase the brightness of the light. 

Other directives are using motion-detective lighting systems in common spaces; follow the luminance levels specified in the building code; regular cleaning of electric bulbs and ensuring maximum use of daylight.

In the case of AC, the government offices were instructed to keepthe temperature at 25 degree celsius or above, keep the door and window of the rooms well closed while using the AC, using double glazed glass or curtain in the window, cleaning the AC filter regularly, servicing the AC at least once a year, checking duct or pipe leakage and using energy saving and inverter AC and fridge.

Earlier on 20 July, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) instructed all government offices to reduce electricity consumption by 25% as part of the government's austerity measures to combat the ongoing energy crisis.
 

