Govt to shut six e-commerce websites over MLM operations

Economy

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 10:14 pm

Related News

Govt to shut six e-commerce websites over MLM operations

The E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh says it has found evidence these companies have been running illegal MLM businesses

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 10:14 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The commerce ministry has decided to temporarily close websites and Facebook pages of six e-commerce companies for operating illegal online multi-level marketing (MLM) businesses.

These ecommerce companies are Tholay, Glitters RST World, Annex Worldwide Ltd, Excellent World Agro Food and Cosmetics Ltd, Alif World, and Green Bangla E-Commerce Ltd. 

The decision was made at a meeting under the chairmanship of Md Hafizur Rahman, additional commerce secretary and director general of the WTO Cell at the commerce ministry. General Secretary of E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-Cab), Abdul Waheed Tamal, was present at the meeting. 

Hafizur Rahman told The Business Standard, "There have been allegations and evidence that these companies have been running MLM businesses online, which is against the Digital Commerce Guidelines. That is why the authorities have decided to temporarily shut down the websites and Facebook pages of these companies." 

"We will send the IDs of the websites and Facebook pages of these six companies to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and request it to close them down," he said. 

Commerce ministry officials said swindling money from customers using MLM businesses started in Bangladesh at the end of the last century. When Destiny started business in 2000, the MLM business spread across the country. 

Earlier, Jubok allegedly embezzled a large amount of money with its MLM business. 

After allegations of misappropriation and money laundering arose against Destiny in 2012, the government enacted MLM business regulations for the first time the following year. 

As per regulations, now no company can operate an MLM business without obtaining registration from the commerce ministry. 

Fraud by MLM businesses made news again last year when allegations of misappropriating the money of customers surfaced against popular e-commerce companies Evaly and E-orange. 

Evaly's Managing Director Mohammad Russel and E-orange owner Sonia Mehjabin are currently in jail. 

Commerce ministry officials said when various MLM companies, including Destiny 2000, applied for registration after the formulation of policy in this regard, the ministry gave licenses to four of them. 

These licenses had to be renewed every year, but after 2015, none of the four companies renewed their licenses. Currently there are no legal MLM companies in Bangladesh, said commerce ministry sources. 

According to the law, a person can be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Tk50 lakh for operating an MLM business illegally.

Top News

e-commerce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

14h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

15h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

2d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

People crowd at IPS, UPS and polar panel shops

People crowd at IPS, UPS and polar panel shops

3h | Videos
Is Russia annexing Kherson?

Is Russia annexing Kherson?

3h | Videos
Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

8h | Videos
Is Putin creating an alternative market?

Is Putin creating an alternative market?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

6
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons