The government has set an export target of $51 billion for the current 2021-22 fiscal year.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi made the announcement in a virtual meeting today.

Revenue target from merchandise export has been set at $43.5 billion and export revenue from services is targeted at $7.5 billion.

The government aims for a 12.37% growth in the export sector over the previous 2020-21 financial year, he added.