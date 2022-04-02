Govt to sell milk, egg, meat on mobile sales centres at 10 spots

The government will sell milk, meat and eggs on mobile sales centres at reasonable prices during Ramadan, initially, at 10 spots in the capital, a fisheries ministry release said Saturday.

Fisheries and livestock ministry sources said that the initiative was taken to increase the supply of milk, eggs and meat and rein in the price by keeping the supply chain smooth. The livestock department has been implementing the mobile marketing system with the support of the producers, businesses and people related to supply chain management.

Primarily, the 10 selected spots for selling are – Abdul Gani Road, Khamarbari roundabout, Japan Garden City, Mirpur 60 feet road, Azimpur Maternity, Nayabazar at Old Dhaka, Arambag, Notun Bazar, Kalshi, and Jatrabari.

The Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim is expected to inaugurate the mobile van sales at 10 spots which will continue from the first of Ramadan until 28 Ramadan.

In the mobile vans, the price of one litre pasteurised milk has been fixed at Tk60, beef at Tk550, mutton at Tk800, dressed broiler at Tk200 per kg and four eggs at Tk30.

Meanwhile, the price of per kg beef is retailing at Tk700 in various sales centres in Dhaka a day ahead of Ramadan.

The mobile van sales programme is being implemented with the support of the livestock and dairy development project. The Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association and Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council are also involved in the programme.

The livestock department implemented a similar programme last year.