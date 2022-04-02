Govt to sell milk, egg, meat on mobile sales centres at 10 spots

Economy

TBS Report
02 April, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 09:49 pm

Related News

Govt to sell milk, egg, meat on mobile sales centres at 10 spots

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim is expected to inaugurate the mobile van sales

TBS Report
02 April, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 09:49 pm
Representational image
Representational image

The government will sell milk, meat and eggs on mobile sales centres at reasonable prices during Ramadan, initially, at 10 spots in the capital, a fisheries ministry release said Saturday.

Fisheries and livestock ministry sources said that the initiative was taken to increase the supply of milk, eggs and meat and rein in the price by keeping the supply chain smooth. The livestock department has been implementing the mobile marketing system with the support of the producers, businesses and people related to supply chain management.    

Primarily, the 10 selected spots for selling are – Abdul Gani Road, Khamarbari roundabout, Japan Garden City, Mirpur 60 feet road, Azimpur Maternity, Nayabazar at Old Dhaka, Arambag, Notun Bazar, Kalshi, and Jatrabari.

The Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim is expected to inaugurate the mobile van sales at 10 spots which will continue from the first of Ramadan until 28 Ramadan.

In the mobile vans, the price of one litre pasteurised milk has been fixed at Tk60, beef at Tk550, mutton at Tk800, dressed broiler at Tk200 per kg and four eggs at Tk30.       

Meanwhile, the price of per kg beef is retailing at Tk700 in various sales centres in Dhaka a day ahead of Ramadan.  

The mobile van sales programme is being implemented with the support of the livestock and dairy development project. The Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association and Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council are also involved in the programme.

The livestock department implemented a similar programme last year. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Fisheries and livestock ministry / Milk / Egg Prices

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Club Diecast celebrates their first convention

Club Diecast celebrates their first convention

8h | Wheels
Imran Khan has been posturing himself as an &#039;anti-West&#039; leader. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: Why is Imran Khan blaming the West for his downfall?

6h | Panorama
While Bangladesh abstained from voting in the first UNGA resolution on Ukraine, it voted in favour in the second one. Photo: Reuters

How is Bangladesh handling the Ukraine crisis?

10h | Panorama
Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Products made from yielding materials are going abroad

Products made from yielding materials are going abroad

5h | Videos
Hubble telescope spots most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots most distant star on record

6h | Videos
Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

9h | Videos
Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

6
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers