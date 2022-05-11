Govt restricts forex spending on projects not urgently needed now

The government has decided to delay projects that involve foreign exchange spending but are not urgently needed now, by six months or even more if needed to avoid dollar crisis, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal MP said today.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also instructed not to allow government officials to visit foreign countries without urgent need," he said while responding to questions from reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement on Wednesday (11 May).

Mustafa Kamal said the government has decided to restrict forex reserve as the cost of imports continues to rise abnormally compared to export earnings due to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war and its impact on the global recession.

"Unusual situations are going on all over the world at the moment. The government does not want to spend unnecessarily at this time. The government is especially cautious about foreign exchange spending. Therefore, initiatives are being taken to reduce the import of luxury goods" he said.

He said that the projects which have foreign exchange expenditure issues and are not urgent to be implemented now will be implemented later; adding that the government is doing what it needs to do to manage this unusual time.

"The matter is simple. When times are tough, decisions have to be tough. Currently, the situation in the world is not normal. These decisions are being taken considering the overall situation in the world. As long as there is instability in the outside world, such a difficult decision has to be taken. However, difficulty does not mean that everything will be shut down. Luxury goods can be bought later, " said the finance minister.

Regarding the foreign visits of government officials, the minister said that the visits that are taking place now were approved earlier. From now on, foreign tours will not be allowed. The prime minister has instructed not to allow new foreign trips unless absolutely necessary. As a result, the foreign tour is no more, he added.

Regarding the GDP growth calculation, the finance minister said that in order to compare the GDP figures, the skeptics have to sit with those who made the calculations.

"There is no need to doubt everything at all times. Everyone wants the best in the country. The information that the government has released is for the people. As a result, how the GDP has been calculated will also be revealed," the minister further said.

The World Bank and the IMF, did not object to the government's information, rather agree with the government, he added.