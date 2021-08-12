Govt inspection in industries to begin in 4 weeks

The government is set to begin inspection in industries on compliance issue within four weeks.

The decision was made in a meeting of national committee on industrial incidents presided by Prime Minister's Private Sector Investment Advisor, Salman F Rahman on Thursday.

A sub committee was formed headed by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) chairman comprising with leaders of business bodies to inspect the industries in the meeting.

The meeting also decided to form one-stop platform for giving approval of new industries.