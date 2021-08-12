Govt inspection in industries to begin in 4 weeks

Economy

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 07:47 pm

Related News

Govt inspection in industries to begin in 4 weeks

The decision was made in a meeting of national committee on industrial incidents

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 07:47 pm
Representational Image. Picture: Mumit M/TBS
Representational Image. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

The government is set to begin inspection in industries on compliance issue within four weeks.

The decision was made in a meeting of national committee on industrial incidents presided by Prime Minister's Private Sector Investment Advisor, Salman F Rahman on Thursday.

A sub committee was formed headed by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) chairman comprising with leaders of business bodies to inspect the industries in the meeting.

The meeting also decided to form one-stop platform for giving approval of new industries.

Top News

industries on compliance / inspection in industry / industry inspection / RMG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

1d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

3d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie