Govt, ILO aim to increase decent jobholders in post-Covid era

Economy

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 09:40 pm

Related News

Govt, ILO aim to increase decent jobholders in post-Covid era

Decent Work Country Programmes (DWCPs) are strategic frameworks for delivering ILO’s support to countries where ILO draws on its distinctive global normative mandate centred on promoting international labour standards, social dialogue, and deploying decent work expertise to promote decent work for all

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 09:40 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The government, in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), has set a goal to increase the number of decent and productive jobholders in Bangladesh in the post-coronavirus period.

The two parties will work towards that goal until 2026, said a press statement adding that they will improve strategic policy and institutional frameworks to achieve it.

They will also build capacity for inclusive, equitable and sustainable economic development, decent work and social protection for all, as outlined in the fourth Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP) for Bangladesh.

A memorandum of understanding on the project was signed on Thursday by Md Ehsan-E- Elahi, secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, chairman, National Coordination Committee on Workers Education (NCCWE), Ardashir Kabir, president, Bangladesh Employers Federation (BEF) and Tuomo Poutiainen, country director, ILO Bangladesh.

Begum Monnujan Sufian, state minister of labour and employment, oversaw the launching ceremony of the programme at Radisson Blu in Dhaka as its chief guest.

Decent Work Country Programmes (DWCPs) are strategic frameworks for delivering ILO's support to countries where ILO draws on its distinctive global normative mandate centred on promoting international labour standards, social dialogue, and deploying decent work expertise to promote decent work for all.

Each DWCP is organised around a limited number of priorities and outcomes.

Speaking about the fourth DWCP, State Minister Sufian said, "The new DWCP has had to consider several crucial developments such as climate change, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, employment changes as a result of the 4th Industrial Revolution and a continuously changing economic and employment landscape. These ever-evolving challenges require us to collaborate and focus on sustainable and long-term developments to drive growth and decent work for all."

To mitigate these challenges the DWCP 2022-2026 for Bangladesh focuses on four key thematic areas: inclusive and sustainable economic development and decent jobs creation; equitable human development and well-being; promoting international labour standards and labour rights, strengthening labour market governance and social dialogue; and ensuring gender equality and eliminating gender-based violence.

ILO Bangladesh Country Director, Tuomo Poutiainen said on the occasion, "The decent work country programme supports Bangladesh in its quest to modernise institution of work and provide support for employment creation and sustainability of businesses. It will particularly focus on inclusiveness of the labour market so that youth women with disabilities and other marginalised groups have better opportunity to attain productive and decent work."

Md Kamal Hossain, secretary, Technical and Madrasah Education Division, Ministry of Education, Nahid Monjura Afroj, joint secretary, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Md Jashim Uddin, president, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI), and Md Shahidul Alam, director-general, Bureau of Manpower, Employer & Training (BMET) were also present on the occasion.

Top News

ILO / work / post-Covid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

What's behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

7h | Panorama
Photo: Maliha Fairooz

British museums are free. But at what cost?

9h | Panorama
The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

10h | Panorama
How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

1h | Videos
Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

1h | Videos
Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

2h | Videos
PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online