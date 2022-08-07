Govt forced to make ‘temporary’ decisions for global situation: Tipu Munshi

Economy

TBS Report 
07 August, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 05:00 pm

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said the government is forced to take many decisions to deal with the ongoing global situation that are temporary.

"They are very temporary. The situation will return to normal and the country will return to its normal pace," he said while commenting on the recent hike in fuel prices at a seminar arranged by The Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Sunday (7 August). 

He also claimed that anti-liberal forces are still active in the country trying to harm the nation in various ways on various issues. 

"We have to be careful. We will work for the welfare of the people of the country," he said. 

On Friday, the government increased fuel oil prices by 42.5% to 51.6%, the highest in 20 years, dealing a big blow to people already overwhelmed by skyrocketing prices of essential goods amid record inflation.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk34 per litre to Tk114 and octane and petrol prices by Tk46 per litre to Tk135 and Tk130, respectively.

Prices of diesel and kerosene were increased by Tk15 last November and fixed at Tk80 per litre. After the hike in diesel prices, bus fare was hiked by around 27%, launch fares were hiked by 35%.

