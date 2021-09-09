Govt fixes sugar price

The government has fixed sugar price at the consumer level.

According to Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association, each kg of non-brand sugar will be sold at a maximum retail price of Tk74 and packed sugar at Tk75.

Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission held a meeting with traders on the instructions of the Commerce Ministry where the prices were determined by analysing domestic and international market prices.

Meanwhile, sugar prices have been rising in the domestic market for some time due to instability in the international market.

At present, unpacked sugar is being sold at Tk78-80 and packed sugar at Tk80-86 per kg.

According to Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) market research data, the price of sugar has risen by about 13% in the last month. However, this price is 26% higher than last year.