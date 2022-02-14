Govt facing difficulty giving subsidies for fertilisers: Minister

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzak said the government has been facing difficulty giving subsidies for fertilisers due to the increase of prices in the international market. 

"If the price of fertiliser increases, the cost of production and price of the product may increase. In this situation, the government either has to increase the price of fertiliser or to provide subsidies. Although the ministry thinks prices should not be increased now," the minister said at a press conference on Monday (14 February). 

He said the government was working on where the subsides would come from.

"On the one hand, giving so much subsidy will hamper other development activities, on the other hand, increasing the price of fertiliser will increase the hardship of the farmers and increase the cost of production. Food production will be disrupted and food prices may rise further," the minister said. 

He said that Tk1500 crore has been allocated for fertiliser subsidy in the current fiscal year. But following the prices in the international market, at the end of the financial year, it will reach Tk28000 crore. The minister said the finance department had expressed inability to pay the additional subsidy.

Considering the overall situation, the minister has requested the people of all classes and professions of the country to reconsider.

"The government has always been on the side of the farmers and wants to ensure that food production isn't hampered. But the government may have to take steps to handle the situation," he added. 

