Govt efforts yield good returns for recovery: Experts

The government's necessary support in rejuvenating the country's economy from pandemic shocks has yielded a good return, said economists and academics at a recent discussion.

Social aspects have rightly been addressed by the present government, they also said, while addressing an event titled "the midterm research presentation on Covid-19 and the new normal situation in Bangladesh: economical and sociological perspectives."

The Dhaka School of Economics' (DScE) Entrepreneurial Economists Club organised the programme on Wednesday.

Prof Dr Abdullah Abu Sayeed Khan, Sociology Discipline, Khulna University (On leave) presented the keynote, while Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, chairman at PKSF and also the chairman of DScE, was present as chief guest.

Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said the government's initiatives during the pandemic have had a lot of positive impacts.

Putting emphasis on people's more awareness about health and psychological balances, he said the government and NGOs need to work for economic and social benefits.

In his presentation, Professor Dr Abdullah said people are now coping with the new normal situation. The poor could manage relief easily, while the rich had enough to support themselves but the middle-class people were the sufferers as they could neither go out for jobs nor beg for relief because of self-respect.

Day labourers can continue their work during the initial stage of lockdown. However, when the government declared a strict lockdown due to a deterioration in Covid-19 situation, the employers refrained from hiring them in fear of infections, according to the research findings.

Entrepreneurial and IT expert Economist Prof Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali, presided over the programme.

He said research findings have shown a real picture. Thanks to the government's positive intervention, pro-people activities were timely taken.

Prof Moazzem Hossain, adjunct associate professor at Griffith University was a special guest while Dr K Vinodha Devi, head of Department of Economics, Kristu Jayanti College, India, Dr Yashoda Durge, Associate professor, GNVS Institute of Management, India and Professor Dr Sujata Khandai, Amity University Uttar Pradesh, India were guests of honour.

Assistant Professor of DScE Sara Tasneem also addressed the function.