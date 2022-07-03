Govt to categorise development projects to reduce expenses 

The government has decided to designate development projects under the Annual Development Programme of FY 2022-23 in A, B and C categories to reduce expenditures and conserve resources.

According to a circular issued by Budget-11 branch under finance ministry Sunday (3 July), category A projects will get higher priority and continue as before.

Category B projects must conserve 25% of the government expense and spend no more than 75%.

Fund release for category C projects, for the time being, will be suspended. However, concerned ministries, departments and other government agencies may redirect the fund to category A projects as per the approval from the planning commission and finance department.

