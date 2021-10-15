Govt bans soybean meal exports

Economy

BSS
15 October, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 09:11 am

Related News

Govt bans soybean meal exports

The commerce ministry issued a notification in this regard to control the rising prices of the key elements of poultry and cattle feed

BSS
15 October, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 09:11 am
Govt bans soybean meal exports

The government has imposed a ban on exporting soybean meal, a key ingredient of poultry and cattle feed, to protect the interests of the country's dairy and poultry sectors.

The commerce ministry issued a notification in this regard to control the rising prices of the key elements of poultry and cattle feed.

The commerce ministry has asked the chief controller of import and export to take necessary measures to this effect from Thursday.

In this regard, Additional Secretary (Exports) of the Ministry of Commerce Hafizur Rahman told BSS that the government has announced a ban on soybean meal exports to prevent any increase in the prices of poultry, fish and cattle feed in the country.

"We don't want to see crisis in poultry and fish food and cow feed in the country due to soybean meal exports, " he added.

  He further said that if soybean meal exports continue, dairy and poultry food production would be hampered and prices of dairy and poultry products would go up.

"No Soybean meal export letters of credit (LCs) will be accepted from today but LCs that were opened till yesterday could be exported till October 20," he said.

Soybean meals are mainly produced from soybean seeds and this Soybean meal is used as poultry, fish and cattle feed. Soymeal produced in Bangladesh is mainly exported to India and Nepal.

Bangladesh / Top News

soybean / Soybean meal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

19h | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

19h | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

19h | Videos
Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

2
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

3
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim