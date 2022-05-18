Govt approves purchasing 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG

PetroBangla would procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from M/S Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore for Tk909.14 crore

File photo of a LNG Tanker. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
File photo of a LNG Tanker. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase has approved eight proposals, including the import of 33.60 lakh MMBtu (metric million British thermal unit) LNG to meet the growing demand in the country.

The approval came at a meeting of the committee held virtually on Wednesday with the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

After the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Zillur Rahman Chowdhury told the media that PetroBangla would procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from M/S Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore for Tk909.14 crore.

He also informed that the meeting has permitted a variation proposal of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) under the civil aviation and tourism ministry to appoint Nippon Koei Co Ltd as a consultant for the Detailed Feasibility Study of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib International Airport Project (1st Revision).

Through the variation, he said, the cost will increase by Tk13.26 crore.

The CCGP also approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) under the Road, Transport and Highways Division to procure around 30.45 lakh number plates and the same number of radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, over 1.10 lakh replaceable number plates and RFID tags and 40.35 lakh digital registration certificates from the Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF) for Tk835.26 crore. 

The CCGP approved a proposal of the Mongla Port Authority under the shipping ministry to procure one pilot mother vessel and related parts from Karnaphuli Ship Builders Ltd at Tk186.95 crore. 

The meeting also approved another proposal of the Mongla Port Authority to procure a self-propelled barge, service tug boat, pontoon with mooring gear and dump barge under the 'Modern Waste and Exhaust Oil Management at Mongla Port Project, Package No G-1, Lot-2' from Radiant Shipyard Ltd, Dhaka for Tk40.90 crore.

The CCGP further approved a variation proposal of the shipping authority to appoint ANSE Technologies as a consultant for the 'Establishment of Global Maritime Distress and Safety System and Integrated Maritime Navigation System (EGIMNS)' project.

Through the variation, Zillur said, the cost will increase by Tk10.34 crore.

The meeting also approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) to import 40,000 tonnes of Diammonium phosphate (DAP) from OCP, SA Morroco for Tk407.41 crore. 

Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) / LNG / Petro Bangla

