Govt approves Digital Business Identity registration guidelines
The government on Wednesday approved the guidelines for "Digital Business Identity Registration" for e-commerce companies.
Concerned department has been asked to issue gazette notification in this regard, said a circular of Central Digital Commerce Cell of the Commerce Ministry.
All e-commerce companies will have to get registered for doing business.
There are more than 1,600 e-commerce companies and nearly five lakh financial commerce companies are operating in Bangladesh's e-commerce sector.