Google, Facebook, Amazon pay over Tk4.6cr VAT in August 

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 09:02 pm

Google registered for VAT on 23 May, Amazon on 27 May and Facebook on 13 June

Tech giants Google, Facebook and Amazon have collectively submitted Value Added Tax (VAT) returns of Tk4.6 crore to Bangladesh in August.

According to Dhaka South VAT Commissionerate data, the VAT challan and all returns of these companies have been submitted as well. 

VAT paid by Google Asia Pacific Pte Ltd was Tk1.7 crore and Amazon Web Services Inc paid Tk34.7 lakh, Dhaka South VAT Commissioner SM Humayun Kabir told The Business Standard.

Facebook Ireland Ltd paid Tk2.55 crore, Facebook Payments International Tk25,709 and Facebook Technologies Ireland Ltd paid Tk16,065 VAT.

Among the three tech giants, Google registered for VAT on 23 May, Amazon on 27 May and Facebook on 13 June.

Earlier on 25 August, the Bangladesh Bank had asked authorised dealer banks to submit the VAT statements of non-residents business entities such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon to the National Board of Revenue.

