Gold price falls by Tk2,275 per bhori

Economy

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 09:30 pm

The revised prices will be effective from Thursday

Representational Image
Representational Image

Jewellers in the country have reduced gold prices by highest Tk2,275 per bhori or 11.664 grams.

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) took the decision at a meeting on Wednesday (17 August), reads a press release.

Explaining the rationale behind the price drop, the Bajus statement said, "As pure gold prices are moving downwards in the local bullion market, the standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of Bajus decided to cut the price of the yellow metal."

The revised prices will be effective from Thursday, it added.

According to the new rate, the price of 22-carat bhori of gold will be decreased by Tk2,275 and will cost Tk82,056.

Besides, 21-carat gold will cost Tk78,323 per bhori which was Tk80,480 as per the previous rate.

And 18-carat gold will be available at Tk67,126, dropping from the previous price of 68,992 per bhori.

Besides, gold acquired in the traditional method will cost Tk55,287, which was earlier Tk56,978 per bhori.

 

