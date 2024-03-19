Gold prices drop by Tk1,750 per bhori
Jewellers in the country have reduced gold prices by Tk1,750 per bhori (11.664 grams).
Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) came up with the decision today (19 March) as a result of pure gold price dip in the local market.
The revised prices will be effective from tomorrow (20 March), said a press release issued by the association.
Under the new rate, 22-carat gold will cost Tk1,11,158 per bhori, from Tk 1,12,907 per bhori, the highest price in the country's history. Besides, 21-carat gold will cost Tk1,06,142.