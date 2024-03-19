Gold prices drop by Tk1,750 per bhori

Economy

TBS Report
19 March, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 05:49 pm

Related News

Gold prices drop by Tk1,750 per bhori

Under the new rate, 22-carat gold will cost Tk1,11,158 per bhori 

TBS Report
19 March, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 05:49 pm
File Photo: Rajib Dhar
File Photo: Rajib Dhar

Jewellers in the country have reduced gold prices by Tk1,750 per bhori (11.664 grams).

Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) came up with the decision today (19 March) as a result of pure gold price dip in the local market.

The revised prices will be effective from tomorrow (20 March), said a press release issued by the association.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Under the new rate, 22-carat gold will cost Tk1,11,158 per bhori, from Tk 1,12,907 per bhori, the highest price in the country's history. Besides, 21-carat gold will cost Tk1,06,142.

Top News

Gold Prices Decrease / Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (Bajus)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Travel East, an Asian fusion restaurant in Dhanmondi, took a unique approach. Instead of a painted wall, the wall holds plenty of painted plates that tell stories of the East. Photo: Courtesy

Where the walls tell stories of the East

4h | Habitat
Transform your home into a haven of unique ambiance with these smart lighting ideas. Photo: Collected

Illuminate your space: 4 smart lighting ideas

4h | Habitat
Ayesha was trained by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on how to conduct community engagement sessions. Notably, children can be particularly vulnerable to NCDs. Photo: Courtesy

JICA sets a template on fighting noncommunicable diseases

7h | Panorama
The majority of the world is grappling with serious levels of Islamophobia. Photo: Reuters

In a world of rising Islamophobia, some countries seek refuge in denial

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four suspected robbers lynched in Narayanganj

Four suspected robbers lynched in Narayanganj

2h | Videos
Is Boeing in deep trouble?

Is Boeing in deep trouble?

3h | Videos
Chicken Tangri Kabab

Chicken Tangri Kabab

4h | Videos
Renowned singer Khalid passes away

Renowned singer Khalid passes away

5h | Videos