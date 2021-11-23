GDP size rise for bringing new items coverage

GDP size rise for bringing new items coverage

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 10:11 pm

The size of gross domestic product (GDP) has increased for bringing new items in agriculture, industry and services under coverage.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) report, the size of GDP at current prices has increased by 17% in the six years from fiscal 2015-16 to 2020-21.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has come up with the figure by updating the GDP under the new base year of 2015-16. Earlier, the base year was 2005-2006.

The BBS report was presented at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said products, which were not used as GDP before, have been added as GDP afresh.

"The BBS has done a lot of new surveys for this. As a result, our GDP size has increased more than before," he added.

According to the BBS report, about 20 new crops in the agricultural sector, such as dragon fruit, strawberry, capsicum and many other fruits have been added to the GDP calculation.

In addition, cattle and poultry meat production data, new survey data of the forest sector and other updated data have been included. Overall current value-added in the agriculture sector has increased by 14.8% in FY 2015-16.

For calculating GDP in the industrial sector, all the data such as the "New Manufacturing Industry Survey (SME)" and the updated data of the construction sector survey and data from the household waste collection have been included.

Due to this, the size of value addition in the industrial sector has increased by 36.1% at current prices in FY2015-16.

The service sector includes new data on the transport sector, new private helicopter companies, Uber, Pathao, new technology from the real estate sector, new banks, mobile and agent banks, government's non-profit organisations and updated information on education and health sectors.

Due to this, the size of value-added in the services sector has increased by 14.3% in FY2015-16.

Meanwhile, despite the increase in the size of GDP at fixed prices, the growth rate has increased. At a fixed price for the base year 2015-16, the size of GDP in the fiscal year 2020-21 stood at Tk27,939 billion. At the same time, the temporary growth rate is 5.43%.

On the other hand, in the base year 2005-06, the GDP at fixed prices stood at Tk12,072 billion and the growth rate was 5.47%.

According to the BBS report, investment and national savings accounted for 30.76% and 32.15% of GDP, respectively, at current prices for the base year 2015-16.

On the other hand, in the fiscal year 2005-06, the ratio of investment to national savings was 29.92% and 30.39%, respectively.

