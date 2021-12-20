Gains across sectors not uniform: Experts

In 50 years of independence, Bangladesh has progressed significantly in a number of socio-economic indicators. However, the gains are not uniform across all sectors, observe experts.

Implementation of democracy, rule of law, increasing tolerance among political parties and improving in social indices should be addressed to ensure equal growth across sectors, recommended experts on Monday during a discussion meeting organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS).

Economist and former adviser to a caretaker government, Dr Akbar Ali Khan, in his address as chief guest at the event, said back in 1970 over 70% of Bangladeshis were below the poverty line and now it is a little over 20%.

"This is a remarkable achievement, which back at that time was unimaginable," he said.

He, however, added that by global standards, some 40-50% will be found to be still living below the poverty line.

Observing disparity in overall growth, Dr Akbar said, "For example, while our food production has significantly increased over time, there is a scarcity of safe drinking water."

Maj Gen Helal Morshed Khan (Retd) Bir Bikrom, in his remarks, asked political parties to establish a less reactionary democracy and said, "Put a stop to the culture of political revenge, and introduce civility in the democratic process."

Much work is needed to improve democracy in Bangladesh, he stressed.

Maj Gen Syed Muhammad Ibrahim (Retd), Bir Protik, said freedom fighters have been neglected in celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence.

CGS Chairman Dr Manjur A Chowdhury, who presided over the discussion, "Celebrating 50 Years of Bangladesh," said "Bangladesh started as a country with not many resources. We were a hungry impoverished mass. 50 years later, we are now poised to become a developing country."

He added that most economic indicators show we are ahead of our neighbours in many ways.