Monetary policy should be made with understanding of market: Ahsan H Mansur

Economy

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 08:50 pm

Related News

Monetary policy should be made with understanding of market: Ahsan H Mansur

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 08:50 pm
Ahsan H Mansur. Sketch: TBS
Ahsan H Mansur. Sketch: TBS

Monetary policy needs to be formulated with a proper understanding of how the market system functions in the economy. Otherwise, its impact on the economy will be profound, said Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute.

As the chief guest of a roundtable on Monetary Policy 2022-23, organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) yesterday, Mansur highlighted India's liberal interest rates and said, there was no challenge in their balance sheets while inflation was relatively low.

"There needs to be policy coordination in our country. Despite disruptions in global commodity supply management, our country has not taken any measures of its own. The situation could be controlled to some extent by changing the interest rate regularly," he said at the event, at the ICAB Council Hall at the capital.

"Currently, inflation, dollar crisis and liquidity crisis are the main problems in the country. The dollar crisis in the country is evident, if it continues to increase, the problem may take a more complex shape," he pointed out, stressing there is a need for visionary policies and guidelines to mitigate the pressures on the economy.

''Unchanged policy interest rates in the country have compounded the problem. Considering the global situation, the investment rate of dollars and taka should be adjusted. Money laundering is rampant in the country. The savings rate has come down to 5.5%, from 16.5-16.7% the previous year. Good governance of the banking system is very important. There should be no inconsistency in monetary policy,'' he added.

ICAB President Md Moniruzzaman FCA said, "Initiatives have also been taken to reduce the supply of money in the market to prevent inflation. Deregulated interest rates would help control imports and help stabilise foreign exchange reserves."

Highlighting various aspects of monetary policy goals and objectives, ICAB's Chief Executive Officer Subhashish Basu said, "In order to reduce ongoing monetary policy in the country, create employment and increase gross domestic product, Bangladesh Bank formulated annual monetary policy announcement and increasing foreign exchange reserves is one of the challenges of monetary policy."

Ferdaus Ara Begum, CEO of Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) said, "Government investment in the country is more than private investment. The country's economy will advance if the public and private investment increases equally."

She also said, "There is a big difference between information and policy execution in monetary policy. The policy needs to be formulated every 3 months so that the economy can be properly assessed."

Mahbub Ahmed, former senior secretary of the finance ministry, said, "From the point of view of management, it is logical to formulate the monetary policy every six months. Currently, interest rates and inflation rates are lower than this, which is not normal for the economy. Attention should be paid to increasing domestic production."

He further said, ''Bangladesh Bank has indicated to reconsider the interest rate to deal with the liquidity crisis and investment rate, which looks positive for now. But we have to bring discipline in the banking sector and open credit in our country. All policies can be implemented only when revenue collection increases.''

Zakir Hossain, business editor of the Daily Samakal said, "Although the monetary policy mentioned that inflation will be controlled as prices reduced in the global market and there was a good harvest of Aman and Boro, we have not seen any such impact at the end of the season."

He also said that the policy cannot be effective if the interest rate is fixed.

"Of course, Bangladesh Bank has indicated that this fixed interest rate will be lifted gradually. However, Bangladesh Bank should focus on formulating universal monetary policy," he added.

Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha, president of The Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) said, "The issue of investment and employment should be taken seriously in the monetary policy. Because cottage industries, small and medium industries employ more people in the country. If this industry is not developed along with large industries, more employment will not be created in the country. In the ongoing economic crisis, businessmen in different countries have reduced their profits, while they are increasing the profits of our country. Inflation cannot be controlled by monetary policy alone."

Muhammad Abdul Mazid, former chairman of the National Board of Revenue; Jamaluddin Ahmed FCA, former president, ICAB also spoke at the event, moderated by ICAB Council member and former president Md Humayun Kabir FCA while ICAB President Md Moniruzzaman FCA gave the welcome address.

Top News

Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) / Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'The silver lining is that the worst is sort of behind us': Hamid Rashid, UN economist

13h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

BuzzFeed and AI are a match made in fad city

12h | Panorama
Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

3h | TBS Entertainment
Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

4h | TBS SPORTS
“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

6h | TBS Round Table
What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund