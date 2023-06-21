Former presidents want Mahbubul Alam as next FBCCI chief

Economy

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 10:11 pm

Former presidents want Mahbubul Alam as next FBCCI chief

The support came to light coincidentally in a programme at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka hotel in the capital Wednesday

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 10:11 pm
Former presidents want Mahbubul Alam as next FBCCI chief

Former presidents of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) want Mahbubul Alam as the next chief of the country's apex trade body.

Mahbubul Alam is currently serving the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry as its president.

The support came to light coincidentally in a programme at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

Former FBCCI president Safiul Islam Mohiuddin first raised the issue at the event, titled "Developing Smart Leadership to Create Smart Economy", and said Mahbubul Alam is the best fit for the next president position. Later, AK Azad, Mahbubur Rahman, Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, Mir Nasir and Abdul Awal Mintu expressed their support towards Mahbubul Alam.

Incumbent President Md Jasim, Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, who is also a former FBCCI president, praised Mahbubul Alam's leadership.

"Once FBCCI office-bearers used to be elected in proxy votes. Such irregularities no longer exist. Only the qualified are now being elected. Hopefully, the FBCCI is getting a leader from Chattogram after a long time. Congratulations to Mahbubul Alam," Salman F Rahman said.

"Business people are the driving force of the country's economy. The government is providing all facilities to them. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will meet traders after the Eid-ul-Adha to discuss and solve their existing problems. Hopefully, it will be very good for the business community," he added.

Jasim Uddin, current president of the FBCCI said there are many opportunities to work. "Just we need good leaders. The government says the private sector contributes 82% to the country's economy. So, the apex trade body needs visionary leaders."

He hoped that the future leadership will take FBCCI to new heights.

AK Azad said when a person is in charge at an organisation, how he manages everything is a matter of consideration. The FBCCI got many new members over the past years, so the quality of services should also be increased at the same pace."

"The economy is going through a transitional period due to various international and domestic facts. I hope that Mahbubul Alam will be able to provide competent leadership to deal with such a situation," said Mir Nasir.

Former president Mahbubur Rahman added that everyone should cooperate for a free and fair election, while Abdul Awal Mintu said smart and qualified leadership is needed to advance the economy. "Mahbubul Alam has that qualification," he added.

Voting for the FBCCI body for the 2023-2025 session is scheduled to be held on 31 July.

