Forex reserves cross record $48 billion mark

Economy

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 10:48 pm

Related News

Forex reserves cross record $48 billion mark

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 10:48 pm
Forex reserves cross record $48 billion mark

The country's foreign exchange reserves witnessed a new record crossing the $48 billion mark following the $1.45 billion financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In addition to remittances sent by expatriates, the IMF aid mainly contributed to the surge in forex reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves in Bangladesh have reached new heights due to the positive trend of remittances sent by expatriates and the addition of loan assistance from the IMF, said a Bangladesh Bank official.

By international standards, a country has to have reserves equal to three months of import expenditure. With the amount of reserves that Bangladesh has now, it is possible to pay the import cost for more than 8 months at the rate of $6 billion per month.

The reserve crossed the $46 billion-mark on 28 June while $45.01 billion-mark on 3 May and crossed the $44 billion mark on 24 February this year and touched the $40 billion-mark on October 28 last year.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Forex Reserves

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

6h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

6h | Videos
Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

1d | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 