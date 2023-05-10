Forex reserve inches up $30b mark after receiving World Bank support

Economy

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 12:17 pm

Related News

Forex reserve inches up $30b mark after receiving World Bank support

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 12:17 pm
Forex reserve inches up $30b mark after receiving World Bank support

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserve has increased to $30.36 billion which was $29.78 billion just a day ago.

"Currently the country's reserves amount to $30.36 billion. Which was $29.78 billion a day ago. Bangladesh received $507 million as budget support from the World Bank," said Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque on Wednesday (10 May).

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

"We have already received loan assistance from the World Bank. We have yet to receive the loans we've sought from other organisations. Hopefully, we will, very soon," the central bank official added.

If the Bangladesh Bank receives loans from the expected organisations, the country's reserves will be $32 billion at the end of June, he further said.

The IMF last March set a floor of $22.947 billion in net reserves, which Bangladesh could not meet. The global lender increased the floor to $24.462 billion for June. It as set $25.316 billion as floor target for September and $26.411 billion for December.

However, the central bank is looking to foreign sources to increase the net reserves by June as per the conditions of the IMF.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque said during a briefing on 7 May, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a foreign tour. Several agreements have been signed with different countries. According to which, net reserves can be maintained at the end of June as per the terms of the IMF."

The government has asked for $400 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, $320 million from JICA and $100 million from South Korea, which the Economic Relations Division is trying to get by next June. If these loans are received, an additional $1 billion will be added to reserves by June.

The country's foreign exchange reserves came down to the $29 billion mark earlier this month as the Bangladesh Bank cleared import bills of $1.18 billion to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU).

In a SWIFT message on 3 May, the central bank gave its approval to the Federal Reserve Bank of the United States to process the ACU payment.

The ACU payment gateway covers monetary transactions by its nine member countries – Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka – for regional imports. The bills are cleared every two months.

Earlier in March, the Bangladesh Bank cleared $1.05 billion in import bills to the Union, which brought down the reserves to $31.15 billion.

Top News

Forex / Forex Reserves

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

4h | Panorama
The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

1d | Habitat
Tamara Abed. Illustration: TBS

'People think Brac only works for the poor, but we work with many different models for nation-building'

1d | Panorama
At present, there are 30 trees on Sat Masjid Road. Many are keeping watch at night to protect the remaining trees. Photo: Naim Ul Hasan

Felling trees and defying public outcry: The Dhaka South way

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

16h | TBS Face to Face
Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

16h | TBS Stories
‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

17h | TBS World
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter